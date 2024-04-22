Technology News

Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 India Launch

Lava Prowatch is confirmed to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 April 2024 13:17 IST


Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Prowatch will arrive with a round display

Highlights
  • Lava Prowatch is teased with a black colour dial
  • The metal chassis of the smartwatch appears with a button and a crown
  • The Lava Prowatch is seen with two strap options
Lava Prowatch is confirmed to launch in India on April 23. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design of the watch and teased some of its key features. It has also confirmed the availability details of the smartwatch in the country. The upcoming Prowatch is said to be the second fitness tracker from Lava to be introduced in the country. Its first fitness product, the Lava BeFIT fitness band, was unveiled in India in January 2021.

As per teasers on the official social media handle Prozone (@ProZone_In), the Lava Prowatch will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection over its round display. It is claimed to be the first in its segment to come with this feature. The company has yet to reveal the price details of the smartwatch.

The Amazon microsite of the Lava Prowatch confirms its eventual availability on the e-commerce site. The smartwatch is set to launch in the country on April 23 at 12pm IST. A landing page for the same is live on the Lava Mobiles India website.

In several posters and teasers, the Lava Prowatch is seen with a round display with a metal chassis, a crown, and a button. It also appears with two strap options. The smartwatch is teased to feature fitness-tracking elements like a heart rate monitor. It may also come with a water resistance certification.

The Lava Prowatch has also been teased to launch with interchangeable straps. It is expected to run Google's Wear OS. Like the company's Lava BeFIT tracker, the upcoming ProWatch may also include features like SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, notification mirroring, and more.

Lava BeFIT fitness band sports a colour display with a touch-sensitive button at the bottom. It supports GPS connectivity and was launched in India at Rs. 2,699.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly

