Technology News

Lava Prowatch India Launch Date Set for April 23; Features Teased Ahead of Debut

Lava Prowatch is teased to sport a durable screen and will support fitness tracking features.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2024 19:10 IST
Lava Prowatch India Launch Date Set for April 23; Features Teased Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Lava

A Lava Prowatch teaser suggests that the wearable will feature a button and a crown

Highlights
  • Lava Prowatch will be launched in India on April 23 at 11am
  • The company is teasing the device's features ahead of its debut
  • Lava says the Prowatch will sport a durable, scratch resistant screen
Advertisement

Lava Prowatch will be launched in India later this month, according to the company. The homegrown smartphone brand has begun to tease some of the features of the upcoming smartwatch via its social media channels, ahead of its debut in the country. The company has hinted that the Lava Prowatch will support fitness tracking features and might arrive with support for interchangeable watch straps. It is also claimed to sport a durable display that could be resistant to scratches, along with a fast user interface.

In a media invite issued on Tuesday, the Noida-based smartphone maker announced that the Lava Prowatch will be launched in India on April 23. The launch event will take place at 11am, according to the company. The invite also suggests that the Prowatch will be equipped with a circular display, but additional details of the wearable device are yet to be revealed by the company.

Meanwhile, teasers shared by the company on X (formerly Twitter) shed some light on the Prowatch's features. The latest post suggests that the device will sport a tough display that can withstand some external force, while it could also be scratch resistant. Another image shows the circular display housed in what appears to be a metal chassis with a button and a crown.

The company has also hinted at fitness tracking features like activity and heart rate monitoring, while claiming that it will offer more accurate tracking than other products. Another post suggests the watch will support interchangeable straps. It is currently unclear whether the device will run on Google's Wear OS, allowing users to install apps on the wearable device.

The upcoming Lava Prowatch is expected to arrive as the second fitness tracker from Lava — the company launched the Lava BeFIT in January 2021 with support for SpO2 monitoring with support for fitness and sleep tracking, notification mirroring, and water resistance. More details about the Lava Prowatch are likely to be announced in the coming days, before it is launched in the country.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Prowatch, Lava Prowatch features, Lava
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Realme GT Neo 6 SE Launch Set for April 11, Teased to Get 1.5K 8T LTPO Display
Lava Prowatch India Launch Date Set for April 23; Features Teased Ahead of Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P1 5G Series Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of April 15 Debut
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  3. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Price, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Google's Pixel 8a Leaks in Live Images; Suggests Thick Bezels
  5. iQoo Z9 Turbo Design, Battery Details Revealed; Teased to Launch in April
  6. Moto G04s With Unisoc T606 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series to Soon Get the AI Eraser Feature Globally
  8. Boat Launches Probe Into Data Breach That Impacted 7.5 Million Customers
  9. Microsoft 'Moving Full Speed Ahead' on Next-Generation Xbox Console: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Mastercard, 1inch Partner to Launch New Crypto Debit Card: All You Need to Know
  2. Google Messages Could Show a New Pop-Up Warning When Users Click on Links From Unknown Senders: Report
  3. Lava Prowatch India Launch Date Set for April 23; Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  4. Paytm Payments Bank CEO Surinder Chawla Resigns
  5. Redmi Tablet, ANC Earphones, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme GT Neo 6 SE Launch Set for April 11, Teased to Get 1.5K 8T LTPO Display
  7. Google’s Private Space Feature for Android 15 Will Let Users Hide Apps With a Separate Account: Report
  8. Dell XPS 16, XPS 14, Alienware M16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra CPUs in India
  9. Ola to Shutdown Operations in UK, Australia, New Zealand; to Focus on India Business
  10. Realme P1 5G Series Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 15 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »