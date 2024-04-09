Lava Prowatch will be launched in India later this month, according to the company. The homegrown smartphone brand has begun to tease some of the features of the upcoming smartwatch via its social media channels, ahead of its debut in the country. The company has hinted that the Lava Prowatch will support fitness tracking features and might arrive with support for interchangeable watch straps. It is also claimed to sport a durable display that could be resistant to scratches, along with a fast user interface.

In a media invite issued on Tuesday, the Noida-based smartphone maker announced that the Lava Prowatch will be launched in India on April 23. The launch event will take place at 11am, according to the company. The invite also suggests that the Prowatch will be equipped with a circular display, but additional details of the wearable device are yet to be revealed by the company.

Meanwhile, teasers shared by the company on X (formerly Twitter) shed some light on the Prowatch's features. The latest post suggests that the device will sport a tough display that can withstand some external force, while it could also be scratch resistant. Another image shows the circular display housed in what appears to be a metal chassis with a button and a crown.

The company has also hinted at fitness tracking features like activity and heart rate monitoring, while claiming that it will offer more accurate tracking than other products. Another post suggests the watch will support interchangeable straps. It is currently unclear whether the device will run on Google's Wear OS, allowing users to install apps on the wearable device.

The upcoming Lava Prowatch is expected to arrive as the second fitness tracker from Lava — the company launched the Lava BeFIT in January 2021 with support for SpO2 monitoring with support for fitness and sleep tracking, notification mirroring, and water resistance. More details about the Lava Prowatch are likely to be announced in the coming days, before it is launched in the country.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.