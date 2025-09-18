Technology News
English Edition

Meta Connect 2025 Highlights: Oakley Meta Vanguard, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses and New AI Features Unveiled

Meta launched Hyperscape, a Quest 3 and Quest 3S feature that turns real spaces into virtual ones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 11:05 IST
Meta Connect 2025 Highlights: Oakley Meta Vanguard, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses and New AI Features Unveiled

Photo Credit: Meta

Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses comes with a centrally-placed camera

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Meta unveiled Ray-Ban Display, Ray-Ban Gen 2, and Oakley Meta Vanguard
  • Hyperscape beta lets Quest 3 users scan real spaces into virtual worlds
  • Horizon TV hub adds streaming apps with Dolby Atmos and immersive effects
Advertisement

Meta hosted its annual Connect event on Wednesday, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The company emphasised its focus on smart glasses, calling them the next stage in human-computer interaction, blending hardware, AI, and software into one experience. Announcements included the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses with an integrated screen and the Oakley-branded “Meta Vanguard” model that wraps around the face with a central camera. Meta also introduced the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses. Here's a roundup of all the new tech and tech updates announced by Meta.

Everything Announced at Meta Connect 2025

Meta Ray-Ban Display

Meta has unveiled the Ray-Ban Display, its first smart glasses with a built-in AR screen. Weighing 69g, they are slightly heavier than the Vanguard and previous-gen Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The 600×600 display sits at the bottom of the right lens, offering a 20-degree field of view, 5,000 nits brightness, and minimal light leakage (2 percent). It runs at 90Hz generally and 30Hz when streaming.

The Wayfarer frames come with transition lenses, prescription support (-4.00 to +4.00), and a 12-megapixel camera with 3X zoom, capable of 3024×4032p photos and 1080p/30fps videos. With 32GB of storage, the glasses can hold about 1,000 images and 100 short videos.

Paired with the glasses is the Meta Neural Band, an sEMG wristband that detects tiny wrist and finger movements to control on-screen actions. Made from durable Vectran, it offers 18 hours of battery life and IPX7-rated splash resistance. Future updates will allow full-text input. The glasses enable visual Meta AI responses, text messaging, WhatsApp/Messenger video calls, navigation, translation, captions, and serve as a live camera viewfinder.

Priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,100), including the Neural Band, the Meta Ray-Ban Display will go on sale on September 30 in the US with wider availability in 2026. 

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses bring key upgrades while keeping the familiar design. Available in three frame styles, including Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner, across 27 frame, colour, and lens combinations, they offer more style options than the first generation.

Audio has improved with stronger open-ear speakers and a five-microphone array that reduces background noise, enhancing clarity for calls and Meta AI interactions. The biggest leap is battery life, where the latest Gen 2 claims to last for up to eight hours on a full charge, nearly double the Gen 1 runtime. The charging case is said to add 48 hours of use and can recharge the glasses to 50 percent in 20 minutes.

The camera now records 3K videos at 30fps for three minutes, or 30-second clips at 60fps, while maintaining 3024×4032p photo resolution. Upcoming updates will add slow motion and hyperlapse modes. On the software side, Conversation Focus amplifies voices in noisy settings, and expanded live translation now supports German and Portuguese, with offline support planned for all six languages via downloadable packs.

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses start at $379 (roughly Rs. 33,300), while models with polarised lenses cost $409 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and those with transition lenses cost $459 (roughly Rs. 40,400). Meta will launch them in India and Mexico later this year.

Oakley Meta Vanguard

Meta also introduced the Oakley Meta Vanguard, branded as “Performance AI glasses,” built for athletes and high-intensity sports. Weighing 66g, they feature a wraparound design with IP67 dust and splash resistance and Oakley's Prizm Lens technology, which blocks sun, wind, and dust.

The glasses house a 12-megapixel camera with a 122-degree field of view, placed above the nose piece for first-person recording. Users can capture 1080p videos at 30fps for five minutes or 60fps for three minutes, as well as 3K videos at 30fps for three minutes. Slow-motion and hyperlapse modes are also supported. The nose piece is replaceable for comfort.

Like the Ray-Ban Meta, the Vanguard includes open-ear speakers and a five-microphone array with wind noise reduction, ensuring clear AI interactions and calls, even in 30mph winds. New controls include an Action button for camera modes and a customisable secondary button. Connectivity comes via Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi, with 32GB storage onboard.

A partnership with Garmin enables workout and health insights when paired with its smartwatches. Battery life reaches nine hours of typical use, six hours of music playback, plus 36 extra hours from the charging case.

Priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 43,850), the Vanguard launches October 21 in select markets, expanding to India and others later this year.

Meta Hyperscape Beta Brings Real-World Scanning to Quest 3

Meta also introduced Hyperscape, a feature for Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets that lets users map their environment and convert it into a virtual space. First previewed at last year's Meta Connect, the feature is now available in beta through the Hyperscape Capture app.

Meta Debuts Horizon TV Hub With Streaming Apps and Dolby Atmos

Meta is rolling out a Horizon TV entertainment hub for Quest headsets, bringing all available streaming apps together in one place. Users will be able to access Prime Video, Peacock, Twitch, YouTube, and soon Disney Plus, ESPN, and Hulu, which are joining the platform.

The hub offers Dolby Atmos audio for surround sound, with Dolby Vision support set to arrive later this year. Certain films, including M3GAN and The Black Phone, will also feature exclusive immersive effects viewable only inside Quest headsets.

Meta Enhances Horizon Engine With Better Graphics, Speed, and AI Tools

Meta also announced that its Horizon Engine now delivers enhanced visuals, quicker performance, and more sophisticated virtual environments. The engine drives the new Hyperscape feature and supports larger-scale virtual worlds. Additionally, Meta is set to upgrade Horizon Studio with an agentic AI assistant that integrates its existing AI tools to help users build virtual spaces more seamlessly.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta Connect 2025, Meta Connect, Meta Platforms, Ray Ban Meta Glasses, Meta Smart Glasses, Smart Glasses, AR, VR, Oakley Meta Vanguard, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, Meta Ray Ban Display
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Garmin Venu 4 Smartwatch With LED Flashlight, ECG App Launched Alongside Instinct Crossover AMOLED
Meta Connect 2025 Highlights: Oakley Meta Vanguard, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses and New AI Features Unveiled
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  3. iQOO 15 Design Leak Reveals Colour-Changing Panel: See Benchmark Scores
  4. Amazon Sale: iPhone 15 Price to Drop Below Rs. 45,000
  5. Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Set for This Date
  7. DJI Mini 5 Pro With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched at This Price
  8. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Are Here With a Massive Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Discover Update Makes It Easier Than Ever to Keep Up With Gadgets 360
  2. iOS 26 Update With Liquid Glass Design Causes Optical Illusions, Users Claim
  3. Crypto Market Rallies After US Fed Rate Cut, Bitcoin Rises to $117,300
  4. Apple Reportedly Aims for Double-Digit Growth in iPhone Shipments in 2026; iPhone Fold to Be Produced in India
  5. OpenAI Updates ChatGPT With Controls to Adjust GPT-5 Thinking Duration
  6. Redmi K90 Listed on 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  7. iQOO 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Video With Colour-Changing Rear Panel; Geekbench Scores Hint at Performance
  8. Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Next Yakuza Game Reportedly Leaks on Its Website Ahead of RGG Summit
  10. DJI Mini 5 Pro With a 50-Megapixel 1-Inch CMOS Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »