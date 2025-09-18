Technology News
Honor Magic 8 Series, Honor Magic V6 Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera Sensors

Honor Magic 8 Ultra could also get a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter, as per leaks.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 11:39 IST
Honor Magic 8 Series, Honor Magic V6 Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera Sensors

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V5 (pictured) is the company's current flagship foldable handset

Highlights
  • Honor is said to bring major camera upgrades with upcoming smartphones
  • Honor Magic 8 series, Magic V6 could use 200-megapixel sensors
  • The Magic 8 series is teased to be launched in Q4 2025
Honor's upcoming smartphones are said to be up for a major camera upgrade. According to details published by a tipster on social media, the Shenzhen-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will equip its upcoming Honor Magic V8 series and the Honor Magic V6 foldable phone with a 200-megapixel primary camera. One of the handsets in the Honor Magic V8 lineup could also sport a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, in addition to a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Honor's 200-Megapixel Camera Smartphones

A Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) states that Honor is expected to utilise 200-megapixel cameras for its upcoming handsets, and it has amassed a large quantity of sensors for this purpose. While details about which sensor the OEM could use remain under wraps, the leaker claims that the Honor Magic V8 series and the Magic V6 foldable are likely to be two of the offerings from the brand to get this upgrade.honor magic 8 digital chat station weibo honor

As per the tipster, the Honor Magic V8 series will get a 200-megapixel main camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter. This corroborates a previous rumour by another Weibo tipster who hinted towards the inclusion of the periscope telephoto lens on the top-of-the-line variant in the Magic 8 series, ubiquitously known as the Honor Magic 8 Ultra.

It is speculated to be an OmniVision sensor that will be customised for this handset. While the sensor's specifications are yet to surface, the tipster suggested that it will be big in size.

Apart from this, the purported Honor Magic V6 foldable is also said to utilise a 200-megapixel main camera. The handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the Magic V5, which was launched last month, with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Notably, the Honor Magic 8 series is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter (Q4) 2025. Recently, Honor Group Chief Marketing Officer Guo Rui revealed that, “The upcoming #HonorMagic8# AI-native smartphone will be the most exciting flagship of Q4.”

Honor Magic V5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.95-inch
Cover Display 6.45-inch
Cover Resolution 1060x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2172x2352 pixels
Further reading: honor, Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic V6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor Magic 8 Series, Honor Magic V6 Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera Sensors
