Honor's upcoming smartphones are said to be up for a major camera upgrade. According to details published by a tipster on social media, the Shenzhen-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will equip its upcoming Honor Magic V8 series and the Honor Magic V6 foldable phone with a 200-megapixel primary camera. One of the handsets in the Honor Magic V8 lineup could also sport a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, in addition to a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Honor's 200-Megapixel Camera Smartphones

A Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) states that Honor is expected to utilise 200-megapixel cameras for its upcoming handsets, and it has amassed a large quantity of sensors for this purpose. While details about which sensor the OEM could use remain under wraps, the leaker claims that the Honor Magic V8 series and the Magic V6 foldable are likely to be two of the offerings from the brand to get this upgrade.

As per the tipster, the Honor Magic V8 series will get a 200-megapixel main camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter. This corroborates a previous rumour by another Weibo tipster who hinted towards the inclusion of the periscope telephoto lens on the top-of-the-line variant in the Magic 8 series, ubiquitously known as the Honor Magic 8 Ultra.

It is speculated to be an OmniVision sensor that will be customised for this handset. While the sensor's specifications are yet to surface, the tipster suggested that it will be big in size.

Apart from this, the purported Honor Magic V6 foldable is also said to utilise a 200-megapixel main camera. The handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the Magic V5, which was launched last month, with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Notably, the Honor Magic 8 series is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter (Q4) 2025. Recently, Honor Group Chief Marketing Officer Guo Rui revealed that, “The upcoming #HonorMagic8# AI-native smartphone will be the most exciting flagship of Q4.”