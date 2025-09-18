Technology News
English Edition

Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Launched With a Screen and Meta Neural Band

Meta Ray-Ban Display was launched at the Meta Connect event on September 17.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 September 2025 08:51 IST
Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Launched With a Screen and Meta Neural Band

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta Ray-Ban Display features a single heads-up display at the bottom of the right lens

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Meta Ray-Ban Display is priced at $799, and it includes the Neural Band
  • Meta Neural Band is an EMG wristband that captures finger, wrist gestures
  • The AR glasses now allow users to make and receive video calls
Advertisement

Meta Ray-Ban Display, smart glasses with an augmented reality screen, was launched at the company's Meta Connect event on Wednesday. It is a philosophical successor to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which were launched in 2023 and arrived in India in May 2025. The new smart glasses continue to feature an ultra-wide camera on the left side of the frame, microphones, and custom-built open-ear speakers. But now, it also comes with a heads-up display (HUD) on the bottom of the right lens. The device also comes with Meta Neural Band, a surface electromyography (EMG or sEMG) Wristband that lets the user control actions via gestures.

Meta Ray-Ban Display: Price and Availability

The Meta Ray-Ban Display price is set at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,100), which includes both the glasses and the Meta Neural Band. It is available in Black and Sand colourways. The smart glasses will go on sale on September 30 at limited offline retailers in the US, including Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and, of course, Ray-Ban Stores. Expansion to Canada, France, Italy, and the UK will take place next year. 

Unfortunately, an India launch is not planned currently.

Meta Ray-Ban Display: Specifications and Features

Meta Ray-Ban Display is the company's first attempt at making a smart glass with an embedded AR display. The smart glasses weigh 69g, making them slightly heavier than the Vanguard and considerably heavier than last generation's Ray-Ban Meta. The new display screen is placed near the bottom of the right lens. It is a 600 x 600 resolution screen covering about a 20-degree field of vision, and has a peak brightness of 5,000nits.

Despite the high brightness, Meta claims that the screen has just two percent light leakage, which means others around a user cannot see or identify the AR display. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate in general, and a 30Hz refresh rate while watching content.

The new Wayfarer frames house transition lenses, making them comfortable for both indoor and outdoor wear. These lenses support prescriptions between -4.00 and +4.00. Coming to the camera, the Meta Ray-Ban Display sports a 12-megapixel shooter with 3X zoom. It can capture up to 3,024 x 4,032p resolution images, and up to 1080p resolution videos at 30fps. The smart glasses come equipped with 32GB of built-in storage. The company says it can comfortably hold up to 1,000 images as well as 100 30-second videos.

Pairing up with the new AR glasses is the Meta Neural Band. First seen with the Orion prototype at the Connect 2024 event, it is an sEMG wristband that captures the minute muscle movements in the wrist and fingers, converts them into electrical signals, and sends them to the device, which then pairs the signal with a particular action. All of this to say, once a user has the wristband on, they can scroll through the screen or click on an interactive element with subtle movements of their fingers. Meta promises that in the future, users will also be able to write full messages.

The Meta Neural Band took four years of research to build, the tech giant said. It is built with Vectran, the same material used on the crash pads of the Mars Rover, making it both durable and bendable. It comes with an IPX7 rating for splash resistance, and is claimed to offer a battery life of 18 hours.

So, what can the Meta Ray-Ban Display do that regular smart glasses without a screen cannot? Meta AI now comes with visuals, allowing users to read the responses instead of just hearing them. It also supports sending and receiving text messages and video calls. The latter is only supported via WhatsApp and Messenger.

The HUD also doubles up as the camera's viewfinder, and with the new 3X zoom, users can see whether the zoomed view brings the subject into the frame or not. The screen can also be used for pedestrian navigation as well as live translation and captions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta Ray Ban Display, Meta Ray Ban Display launched, Meta Ray Ban Display features, Meta Ray Ban Display specifications, Meta, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for September Include RoadCraft, Frostpunk 2 and Hades
Oakley Meta Vanguard Smart Glasses With a Centrally-Placed Camera Launched, Aimed at Athletes
Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Launched With a Screen and Meta Neural Band
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
  2. Meta's Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Get a Screen, Brings New Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  4. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Set for This Date
  5. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  6. Oakley Meta Vanguard Is a Wraparound Smart Glasses With a Camera on the Nose
  7. Redmi 15R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Retailers in India
  9. Xiaomi 17 Pro Design Teased Again as Phone Surfaces on Geekbench
  10. Moto G36 Design and Features Revealed by TENAA Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Be Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  2. How to Buy the iPhone 15 for Under Rs. 45,000 in This Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale
  3. Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Launched With a Screen and Meta Neural Band
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses Launched With 2X Battery Life, 3K Ultra HD Camera
  5. Oakley Meta Vanguard Smart Glasses With a Centrally-Placed Camera Launched, Aimed at Athletes
  6. NASA’s Artemis Prepares Crews for Future Mars Missions
  7. JWST Identifies Compact, Metal-Poor Star-Forming Region Tracing Back to Early Universe
  8. Researchers Develop Method to Predict Rare Green Auroral Events on Mars
  9. Kanyakumari Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama
  10. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »