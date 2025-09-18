Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • How to Buy the iPhone 15 for Under Rs. 45,000 in This Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale

How to Buy the iPhone 15 for Under Rs. 45,000 in This Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale

Amazon offers a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Card transactions during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 September 2025 08:56 IST
How to Buy the iPhone 15 for Under Rs. 45,000 in This Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale

iPhone 15 (pictured) was launched in India in 2023

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The iPhone 15 is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 59,990
  • Sale discount and SBI bank offers will reduce its price to Rs. 43,749
  • No-cost EMI options will be available for buyers during the sale
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 kicks off on September 23 for all users in India, while Prime members get early access. The e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year introduces lucrative deals on a wide range of products. If a smartphone upgrade has been on your mind, then the Amazon sale can be a great avenue to do so. Apart from price cuts, buyers can also unlock extra savings with bank offers, coupon-based deals, and no-cost EMI offers. Ahead of the Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon has announced several deals on top smartphones that will be live.

Previously, we provided you with information about the deals on the OnePlus 13s and the OnePlus Nord 5. In this article, we highlight a notable offer on the iPhone 15, which can be purchased for below Rs. 45,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Here's how.

iPhone 15 Offer During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

The iPhone 15 was launched in 2023, priced at Rs. 79,900 in India. Currently, the handset is listed for Rs. 59,990 on Amazon. As part of the Great Indian Festival Sale, the e-commerce giant will introduce a price drop on the handset, bringing down its cost considerably from its usual market rate.

In addition to the price drop, customers can also take advantage of bank offers during the sale, such as a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit Card, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions.

Combined, both of these offers take down the price of the iPhone 15 to just Rs. 43,749 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

However, that is not it. Shoppers can also unlock extra savings with exchange deals. However, before you avail of them, please note that the final discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of the handset you're trading in, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

Lastly, there are no-cost EMI options as well, for customers who do not wish to pay the full price of the iPhone 15 upfront.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iphone 15 price in india, Amazon sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, amazon great indian festival sale 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses Launched With 2X Battery Life, 3K Ultra HD Camera

Related Stories

How to Buy the iPhone 15 for Under Rs. 45,000 in This Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
  2. Meta's Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Get a Screen, Brings New Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  4. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Set for This Date
  5. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  6. Oakley Meta Vanguard Is a Wraparound Smart Glasses With a Camera on the Nose
  7. Redmi 15R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Retailers in India
  9. Xiaomi 17 Pro Design Teased Again as Phone Surfaces on Geekbench
  10. Moto G36 Design and Features Revealed by TENAA Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Be Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  2. How to Buy the iPhone 15 for Under Rs. 45,000 in This Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale
  3. Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Launched With a Screen and Meta Neural Band
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses Launched With 2X Battery Life, 3K Ultra HD Camera
  5. Oakley Meta Vanguard Smart Glasses With a Centrally-Placed Camera Launched, Aimed at Athletes
  6. NASA’s Artemis Prepares Crews for Future Mars Missions
  7. JWST Identifies Compact, Metal-Poor Star-Forming Region Tracing Back to Early Universe
  8. Researchers Develop Method to Predict Rare Green Auroral Events on Mars
  9. Kanyakumari Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama
  10. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »