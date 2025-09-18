The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 kicks off on September 23 for all users in India, while Prime members get early access. The e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year introduces lucrative deals on a wide range of products. If a smartphone upgrade has been on your mind, then the Amazon sale can be a great avenue to do so. Apart from price cuts, buyers can also unlock extra savings with bank offers, coupon-based deals, and no-cost EMI offers. Ahead of the Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon has announced several deals on top smartphones that will be live.

Previously, we provided you with information about the deals on the OnePlus 13s and the OnePlus Nord 5. In this article, we highlight a notable offer on the iPhone 15, which can be purchased for below Rs. 45,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Here's how.

iPhone 15 Offer During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

The iPhone 15 was launched in 2023, priced at Rs. 79,900 in India. Currently, the handset is listed for Rs. 59,990 on Amazon. As part of the Great Indian Festival Sale, the e-commerce giant will introduce a price drop on the handset, bringing down its cost considerably from its usual market rate.

In addition to the price drop, customers can also take advantage of bank offers during the sale, such as a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit Card, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions.

Combined, both of these offers take down the price of the iPhone 15 to just Rs. 43,749 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

However, that is not it. Shoppers can also unlock extra savings with exchange deals. However, before you avail of them, please note that the final discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of the handset you're trading in, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

Lastly, there are no-cost EMI options as well, for customers who do not wish to pay the full price of the iPhone 15 upfront.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.