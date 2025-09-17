Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, several OnePlus smartphones are available at a discounted price.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 18:17 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed

Amazon Sale 2025: Prime members will have access to the sale 24 hours before it goes live for all users

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale starts on September 23
  • OnePlus 13s is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 47,999
  • Amazon offers an additional discount when transacting via SBI bank cards
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale is a good time to upgrade your existing smartphone. The Seattle-based e-commerce platform's largest annual sale event in India will go live on September 23 for all users and will offer significant discounts on smartphones across multiple brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, and more. Apart from this, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds will also be available with discounts during the sale. Interestingly, the company is also offering the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13s, and the OnePlus Nord 5 with lucrative offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale: Deals and Bank Offers

During the sale, buyers can take advantage of the platform-based direct discounts on smartphones. However, that is not the only way to reduce the effective price. The company is also offering an additional discount on transactions made using an SBI bank debit or credit card. It is expected that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 will also offer cashbacks via the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Further, as a financial instrument, you can also opt for no-cost EMIs available on a large number of products.

The shoppers can also increase their savings by leveraging the exchange deals on Amazon. Based on factors such as how old the device is, its brand, price, and condition, the e-commerce platform suggests an exchange value, which is then discounted from the price of the new device you're purchasing. The final decision on the evaluation of the exchange value remains with the company.

Here, we have curated a list of all the OnePlus smartphone deals that you can avail of during the Amazon sale. These include the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord 4, and others. If you're interested in discounts on refrigerators, you can check our guide here. Similarly, in case you're looking for PC accessories, this list will show you the best deals.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus 13 Rs. 69,999 Rs. 57,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord 5 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 28,749 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord 4 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 25,499 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Rs. 21,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 18,499 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, Amazon sale, OnePlus, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Amazon
