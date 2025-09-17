Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale is a good time to upgrade your existing smartphone. The Seattle-based e-commerce platform's largest annual sale event in India will go live on September 23 for all users and will offer significant discounts on smartphones across multiple brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, and more. Apart from this, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds will also be available with discounts during the sale. Interestingly, the company is also offering the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13s, and the OnePlus Nord 5 with lucrative offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale: Deals and Bank Offers

During the sale, buyers can take advantage of the platform-based direct discounts on smartphones. However, that is not the only way to reduce the effective price. The company is also offering an additional discount on transactions made using an SBI bank debit or credit card. It is expected that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 will also offer cashbacks via the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Further, as a financial instrument, you can also opt for no-cost EMIs available on a large number of products.

The shoppers can also increase their savings by leveraging the exchange deals on Amazon. Based on factors such as how old the device is, its brand, price, and condition, the e-commerce platform suggests an exchange value, which is then discounted from the price of the new device you're purchasing. The final decision on the evaluation of the exchange value remains with the company.

Here, we have curated a list of all the OnePlus smartphone deals that you can avail of during the Amazon sale. These include the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord 4, and others. If you're interested in discounts on refrigerators, you can check our guide here. Similarly, in case you're looking for PC accessories, this list will show you the best deals.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

