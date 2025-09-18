Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 was unveiled at the Meta Connect 2025 event on Thursday. The successor to the 2023 Ray-Ban Meta comes with significant battery and camera upgrades, as well as a large number of colour and frame choices. The glasses can now capture videos and photos in 3K resolution. The company CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, introduced the next generation of Ray-Ban Meta, alongside the new augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, Meta Ray-Ban Display, and the Vanguard glasses designed for athletes and sports use cases.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2: Price and Availability

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses price starts at $379 (roughly Rs. 33,300). It is currently available for pre-order in Australia, the UK, the US, and most other countries where its predecessor is available. The smart glasses come in three frame styles of Wayfarer, Skyler, or Headliner, and are available in 27 different combinations across frames, colours, and lens types. The tech giant said the wearable will be launched in India and Mexico later this year.

Notably, the smart glasses with polarised lenses will cost $409, while getting transition lenses will cost $459. Additionally, prices might be even higher depending on whether a user wants to opt for prescription models.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2: Specifications and Features

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses bring some clear improvements over their predecessor without changing anything drastic. Design-wise, it is the same as last year, with more frames and colour options. The open-ear speakers are now more powerful and deliver better audio even in noisy environments. The five-microphone array has also been optimised for noise reduction and offers greater clarity during voice and video calls, as well as speaking with Meta AI.

The biggest improvement, however, comes in terms of battery life. The company says that with Gen 2, a fully charged device can last up to eight hours on average usage. This is nearly double the claimed battery life of its predecessor.

Another area to receive a massive upgrade is the camera. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 now sports a more capable sensor that can capture 3K resolution videos at 30fps for three minutes, or a 30-second 3K video at 60fps. It continues to capture photos in the same 3,024 x 4,032p resolution as its predecessor. Additionally, Meta says slow motion and hyperlapse modes will be added to the AI glasses later this year.

A couple of new software additions were also mentioned. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new Conversation Focus feature, which uses the glasses' open-ear speakers to amplify the voice of the person they're talking to, in a noisy setting. The feature will be available out of the box on all of the newly launched glasses, and via an OTA update for the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN glasses.

The second feature is the expansion of the live translation feature. It will now support German and Portuguese languages, allowing more users to benefit from the feature. Additionally, the tech giant says that soon, live translation across the six supported languages will be available even in airplane mode. For this, however, users will have to download the language pack in advance.