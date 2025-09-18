The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January 2024, and it continues to be one of the best smartphones you can buy. Although it has gotten more affordable a year and a half after its introduction, the handset still commands a premium price. Thankfully, various sale events throughout the year often reduce the Galaxy S24 Ultra's price to below what the flagships usually cost today. The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which begins on September 23, is one such avenue.

The e-commerce giant has announced that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available for purchase below Rs. 72,000, potentially making it the lowest-ever price at which the handset has been available.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,34,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As part of the offers of its upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the e-commerce giant has announced a direct price cut on the flagship handset.

Once the sale begins, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available for purchase for Rs. 71,999. Do note that this deal only takes into account the direct price cut and does not include any other offers.

Customers can further reduce the price of the flagship handset with bank deals. Amazon will offer a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit Card, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. No-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and Amazon Pay-based deals are expected to be available as well.

Notably, this is one of the lowest-priced deals on the Galaxy S24 Ultra that we have seen all year. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale in July, it was listed for Rs. 74,999. On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed for Rs. 54,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. However, this price will be valid during the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale and is inclusive of the discount and credit card offers.

But does it make sense to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in 2025? We think so. The handset comes with flagship-grade features and specifications, which can give even the latest premium handsets a run for their money.

Thus, in case you're still deliberating over the purchase, here are five reasons why the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is still the ultimate flagship under Rs. 1 lakh.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.