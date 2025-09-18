Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Be Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale

Customers can avail of bank discounts and no-cost EMI offers on the Galaxy S24 Ultra during the Amazon sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 September 2025 09:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Be Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available with top discounts during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 begins on September 23
  • Shoppers can purchase Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for Rs. 71,999
  • Extra savings can be availed of via bank discounts and exchange deals
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January 2024, and it continues to be one of the best smartphones you can buy. Although it has gotten more affordable a year and a half after its introduction, the handset still commands a premium price. Thankfully, various sale events throughout the year often reduce the Galaxy S24 Ultra's price to below what the flagships usually cost today. The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which begins on September 23, is one such avenue.

The e-commerce giant has announced that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available for purchase below Rs. 72,000, potentially making it the lowest-ever price at which the handset has been available.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,34,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As part of the offers of its upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the e-commerce giant has announced a direct price cut on the flagship handset.

Once the sale begins, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available for purchase for Rs. 71,999. Do note that this deal only takes into account the direct price cut and does not include any other offers.

Customers can further reduce the price of the flagship handset with bank deals. Amazon will offer a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit Card, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. No-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and Amazon Pay-based deals are expected to be available as well.

Notably, this is one of the lowest-priced deals on the Galaxy S24 Ultra that we have seen all year. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale in July, it was listed for Rs. 74,999. On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed for Rs. 54,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. However, this price will be valid during the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale and is inclusive of the discount and credit card offers.

But does it make sense to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in 2025? We think so. The handset comes with flagship-grade features and specifications, which can give even the latest premium handsets a run for their money.

Thus, in case you're still deliberating over the purchase, here are five reasons why the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is still the ultimate flagship under Rs. 1 lakh.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
How to Buy the iPhone 15 for Under Rs. 45,000 in This Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale

