Garmin Venu 4 and Instinct Crossover AMOLED smartwatches were launched in global markets on Wednesday. The latest smartwatches are equipped with AMOLED displays with an always-on mode and offer a wide range of health tracking features, including heart rate variability (HRV) and sleep monitoring. The Garmin Venu 4 also has a dedicated LED flashlight and supports skin temperature monitoring as well as the company's "Body Battery" energy monitoring feature. The Garmin Venu 4 is claimed to offer 12 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the company says the Instinct Crossover AMOLED offers up to 14 days of battery life.

Both models include a lifestyle logging feature that provides insights about lifestyle choices like caffeine and alcohol consumption and their impact on sleep, stress and HRV.

Garmin Venu 4, Instinct Crossover AMOLED Price

Garmin Venu 4 pricing starts at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 41mm model, while the 45mm variant is priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,000). The price of the Garmin Instinct Crossover AMOLED begins at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 57,000).

Garmin Venu 4, Instinct Crossover AMOLED Specifications

The Garmin Venu 4 and Instinct Crossover AMOLED smartwatches come with AMOLED displays and always-on mode. The Venu 4 is offered in two sizes — a 41mm model with a 1.2-inch screen and a 45mm variant with a 1.4-inch display. The Instinct Crossover AMOLED comes in a single 1.2-inch size. Both support Bluetooth and ANT+, but only the Venu 4 includes Wi-Fi connectivity.

Both Garmin Venu 4 and Instinct Crossover AMOLED are equipped with sensors including GPS, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, heat sensor, pulse ox blood oxygen saturation monitor and thermometer, to track fitness and health metrics. The Garmin Venu 4 has 5ATM water resistance, while the Instinct Crossover AMOLED has 10 ATM rating.

Instinct Crossover AMOLED

Photo Credit: Garmin

They provide health monitoring features, including heart rate, sleep monitoring, stress and Pulse Ox. The Garmin Venu 4 has women's health tracking features and a Body Battery energy monitoring functionality that lets users track their energy levels throughout the day. It also boasts an ECG app that uses sensors to record the electrical signals to track heartbeats and detect signs of an irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation (AFIb). It also offers skin temperature monitoring.

Both Garmin Venu 4 and Instinct Crossover AMOLED have various watch faces to choose from. They allow users to make contactless payments through Garmin Pay. Both feature Garmin Coach functionality that will design training plans for users. They are compatible with the Garmin Connect app.

The Garmin Venu 4 features an inbuilt speaker and microphones and has 8GB of memory. It has a dedicated LED flashlight. The wearable allows users to make and take phone calls from their wrist when the watch is paired to their smartphone. Users can even control watch functions with voice commands and use the smartphone's voice assistant to respond to text messages and more.

Users with an Android phone can view photos sent to them directly from their Garmin Venu 4 screen. It offers more than 80 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.

The Garmin Venu 4 is advertised to offer up to 12 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the Instinct Crossover AMOLED is rated to last up to 14 days in the same mode.