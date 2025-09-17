Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 15R 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Redmi 15R 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Redmi 15R 5G sports a 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 14:26 IST
Redmi 15R 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 15R 5G has a 13-megapixel primary rear camera

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi 15R 5G launched in four different colour options
  • It is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance
  • Redmi 15R 5G runs on the HyperOS 2
Advertisement

Redmi 15R 5G was unveiled in China on Wednesday. The new handset comes in four different colour options and five RAM and storage configurations. The Redmi 15R 5G features a 6,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It runs on an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, alongside up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Redmi 15R 5G boasts a 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Redmi 15R 5G Price

The Redmi 15R 5G is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 23,000), CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 28,000), respectively. 

The new phone is currently available for purchase in China in Cloudy White, Lime Green, Shadow Black, and Twilight Purple (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi 15R 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Redmi 15R 5G runs on the HyperOS 2 interface based on Android 15. It features a 6.9-inch display with 720×1,600 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 810 nit peak brightness. The display has TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emissions.

The Redmi 15R 5G is equipped with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and a maximum 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The handset has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 15R 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, virtual distance sensor and vibration motor. It is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Redmi 15R 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The handset measures 171.56×79.47×7.99mm and weighs 205g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 15R 5G

Redmi 15R 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi 15R 5G, Redmi 15R 5G Price, Redmi 15R 5G Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Climbs to $116,700 as Ethereum, Altcoins Consolidate Ahead of US Fed Policy Decision
Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live on September 19 With Jaw-Dropping Prices on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, and More
Redmi 15R 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  2. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Redmi 15R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Retailers in India
  5. Google Pixel 10 Review: A Brilliant Phone We Wanted to Love
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Makes Cybersecurity Audits Mandatory for Crypto Exchanges Due to Rising Risks
  2. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased
  3. Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More
  4. Meta Connect 2025 Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements
  5. Solar Storm From Hidden Magnetic Island on the Sun Surprises Scientists
  6. UK, US to Deepen Cooperation on Digital Assets Amidst US President Donald Trump’s State Visit
  7. ISRO Chairman Opens OrbitAID Research Facility to Boost On-Orbit Servicing in India
  8. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Will Reportedly Feature RPG Mechanics, Launch in Early 2026
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13 Deal We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here
  10. Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live on September 19 With Jaw-Dropping Prices on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »