Redmi 15R 5G was unveiled in China on Wednesday. The new handset comes in four different colour options and five RAM and storage configurations. The Redmi 15R 5G features a 6,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It runs on an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, alongside up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Redmi 15R 5G boasts a 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Redmi 15R 5G Price

The Redmi 15R 5G is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 23,000), CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 28,000), respectively.

The new phone is currently available for purchase in China in Cloudy White, Lime Green, Shadow Black, and Twilight Purple (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi 15R 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Redmi 15R 5G runs on the HyperOS 2 interface based on Android 15. It features a 6.9-inch display with 720×1,600 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 810 nit peak brightness. The display has TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emissions.

The Redmi 15R 5G is equipped with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and a maximum 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The handset has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 15R 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, virtual distance sensor and vibration motor. It is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Redmi 15R 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The handset measures 171.56×79.47×7.99mm and weighs 205g.

