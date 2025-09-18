Technology News
English Edition

DJI Mini 5 Pro With a 50-Megapixel 1-Inch CMOS Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications

DJI Mini 5 Pro is claimed to be the world’s first mini drone, weighing about 250g, to come equipped with a 1-inch CMOS camera sensor.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 11:30 IST
DJI Mini 5 Pro With a 50-Megapixel 1-Inch CMOS Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications

DJI Mini 5 Pro features a 50-megapixel camera sensor

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • DJI is also offering two combos with the Mini 5 Pro
  • DJI Mini 5 Pro is available via the company's official website
  • The company has not revealed the drone’s pricing in India
Advertisement

DJI Mini 5 Pro has been launched globally by the China-based drone maker. The new drone is currently available in the EU, along with two combos. However, details regarding its availability and pricing in other countries are presently unknown, and the device won't be available in the US. The company says that the DJI Mini 5 Pro is the world's first mini drone to feature a 1-inch CMOS camera sensor, and weighs about 250g. It also supports a 'nightscape omnidirectional obstacle sensing' feature, as well as vertical shooting, and 225-degree gimbal rotation support.

DJI Mini 5 Pro Price, Availability

DJI Mini 5 Pro pricing is set at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 83,000) in the EU. However, the Chinese drone maker will sell the device in two combo options. The DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo, which includes the DJI RC-N3 remote controller, costs EUR 999 (about Rs. 1,04,000), while the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo with the DJI RC 2 remote controller is priced at EUR 1,129 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000).

The newly launched DJI Mini 5 Pro is currently available via the official company website and other authorised online and offline retailers. The company is also offering the DJI Care Refresh protection plan for its new drone, which covers accidental damage. DJI Mini 5 Pro owners, who opt for the plan, will be able to get their drone replaced twice in one year if it is damaged beyond repair.

DJI Mini 5 Pro Specifications, Features

The company says that the DJI Mini 5 Pro features a 50-megapixel 1-inch CMOS camera sensor with an 84-degree field of view, 24mm focal length, and f/1.8 aperture. The camera also supports 48mm Med-Tele mode. The camera is capable of shooting 4K videos with up to 3x digital zoom and full-HD videos with up to 4x zoom.

In photo mode, the DJI Mini 5 Pro can capture images in 12-megapixel and 50-megapixel resolutions. However, up to 3x digital zoom is only available in the former image resolution. It is a mini drone, which measures 255×181×91mm in dimensions, when unfolded with propellers, and 157×95×68mm when folded, without propellers. It weighs about 249.9g.

The DJI Mini 5 Pro comes with two battery options. First, the Intelligent Flight Battery with a 2788mAh capacity, and second, the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus with a 4680mAh capacity. The DJI Mini 5 Pro offers a maximum flight time of 36 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery and 52 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus. Its typical flight time is claimed to be 21 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery and 33 minutes with the larger battery pack.

The drone has a max takeoff altitude of 6,000m with the smaller battery. It can reach a maximum horizontal speed of up to 19m/s, a maximum ascent speed of up to 10m/s, and a maximum descent speed of 8m/s in S mode with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus. The company claims that the mini drone can fly a distance of up to 32km with the higher-capacity battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: DJI Mini 5 Pro, DJI Mini 5 Pro drone, DJI Mini 5 Pro launch, DJI Mini 5 Pro price, DJI Mini 5 Pro specifications, DJI Mini 5 Pro camera, DJI, Drones
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Honor Magic 8 Series, Honor Magic V6 Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera Sensors
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Next Yakuza Game Reportedly Leaks on Its Website Ahead of RGG Summit
DJI Mini 5 Pro With a 50-Megapixel 1-Inch CMOS Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  2. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
  3. iQOO 15 Design Leak Reveals Colour-Changing Panel: See Benchmark Scores
  4. Amazon Sale: iPhone 15 Price to Drop Below Rs. 45,000
  5. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  6. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Are Here With a Massive Camera Upgrade
  7. Redmi K90 Specifications Leaked, May Launch With This Flagship Chipset
  8. Meta's Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Get a Screen, Brings New Features
  9. Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Discover Update Makes It Easier Than Ever to Keep Up With Gadgets 360
  2. iOS 26 Update With Liquid Glass Design Causes Optical Illusions, Users Claim
  3. Crypto Market Rallies After US Fed Rate Cut, Bitcoin Rises to $117,300
  4. Apple Reportedly Aims for Double-Digit Growth in iPhone Shipments in 2026; iPhone Fold to Be Produced in India
  5. OpenAI Updates ChatGPT With Controls to Adjust GPT-5 Thinking Duration
  6. Redmi K90 Listed on 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  7. iQOO 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Video With Colour-Changing Rear Panel; Geekbench Scores Hint at Performance
  8. Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Next Yakuza Game Reportedly Leaks on Its Website Ahead of RGG Summit
  10. DJI Mini 5 Pro With a 50-Megapixel 1-Inch CMOS Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »