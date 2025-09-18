DJI Mini 5 Pro has been launched globally by the China-based drone maker. The new drone is currently available in the EU, along with two combos. However, details regarding its availability and pricing in other countries are presently unknown, and the device won't be available in the US. The company says that the DJI Mini 5 Pro is the world's first mini drone to feature a 1-inch CMOS camera sensor, and weighs about 250g. It also supports a 'nightscape omnidirectional obstacle sensing' feature, as well as vertical shooting, and 225-degree gimbal rotation support.

DJI Mini 5 Pro Price, Availability

DJI Mini 5 Pro pricing is set at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 83,000) in the EU. However, the Chinese drone maker will sell the device in two combo options. The DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo, which includes the DJI RC-N3 remote controller, costs EUR 999 (about Rs. 1,04,000), while the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo with the DJI RC 2 remote controller is priced at EUR 1,129 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000).

The newly launched DJI Mini 5 Pro is currently available via the official company website and other authorised online and offline retailers. The company is also offering the DJI Care Refresh protection plan for its new drone, which covers accidental damage. DJI Mini 5 Pro owners, who opt for the plan, will be able to get their drone replaced twice in one year if it is damaged beyond repair.

DJI Mini 5 Pro Specifications, Features

The company says that the DJI Mini 5 Pro features a 50-megapixel 1-inch CMOS camera sensor with an 84-degree field of view, 24mm focal length, and f/1.8 aperture. The camera also supports 48mm Med-Tele mode. The camera is capable of shooting 4K videos with up to 3x digital zoom and full-HD videos with up to 4x zoom.

In photo mode, the DJI Mini 5 Pro can capture images in 12-megapixel and 50-megapixel resolutions. However, up to 3x digital zoom is only available in the former image resolution. It is a mini drone, which measures 255×181×91mm in dimensions, when unfolded with propellers, and 157×95×68mm when folded, without propellers. It weighs about 249.9g.

The DJI Mini 5 Pro comes with two battery options. First, the Intelligent Flight Battery with a 2788mAh capacity, and second, the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus with a 4680mAh capacity. The DJI Mini 5 Pro offers a maximum flight time of 36 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery and 52 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus. Its typical flight time is claimed to be 21 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery and 33 minutes with the larger battery pack.

The drone has a max takeoff altitude of 6,000m with the smaller battery. It can reach a maximum horizontal speed of up to 19m/s, a maximum ascent speed of up to 10m/s, and a maximum descent speed of 8m/s in S mode with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus. The company claims that the mini drone can fly a distance of up to 32km with the higher-capacity battery.