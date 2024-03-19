Apple is believed to be working on its lineup of foldable devices. While the Cupertino, California-based company has not divulged its plans for foldables, recent reports and filed patents suggest that the company is working on a foldable iPhone, iPad, and a large-display device, said to be a MacBook. Earlier this month, a report claimed that a foldable iPhone could debut in 2026. Now, a new report suggests that Apple has pushed back the launch of its first foldable phone to early 2027.

Korean outlet AlphaBiz, which previously claimed that the foldable iPhone would likely be released in late 2026, said in a new report that the device would be launched in the first quarter of 2027. Citing an official familiar with Apple's internal plans, the report said that Apple had delayed its plans for a foldable phone owing to reasons related to supply and demand.

“I understand that Apple plans to start selling foldable iPhone at a slightly later time than expected after making full preparations for all matters, including the supply and demand of foldable displays,” the official was quoted as saying. Previously reported to be slated for the fourth quarter of 2026, the foldable Apple phone is now said to be delayed to the first quarter of 2027.

The report, however, mentioned that the selection of suppliers for the components, such as foldable displays, for the device was expected to proceed as originally planned.

Earlier this month, the same publication had claimed, citing a senior Apple official, that the foldable iPhone would be launched in 2026. "As it is a later release than its competitors, we know that cutting-edge technologies will be concentrated," the official was quoted as saying at the time.

The official had claimed that a foldable iPhone would be thinner and lighter than the competition, with a particular focus on preventing crease marks on the folding screen. Apple has reportedly applied to patent a technology that minimizes wrinkles and creases along the folding axis of the display.

Apple has not yet revealed its plans for a foldable device even as the company lags behind rivals Samsung and Google in the product category. Samsung has released five generations of both clamshell and book-style foldable phones, while Google launched the Pixel Fold last year and is reported to be working on a second-generation Pixel foldable.

Shifting and contradicting reports around Apple's foldable products have further amplified the uncertainty around its plans for the segment. The company has been widely reported to be working on a foldable iPad. Earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple's first foldable would be a 20.3-Inch MacBook, that will likely enter mass production in 2027.

Last month, a tipster had claimed on Chinese social media site Weibo that Apple had halted development on a foldable iPhone over issues with the folding display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.