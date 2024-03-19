Technology News

Nothing to Unveil Something New on March 20, Carl Pei Says It's an 'Industry First'

The company recently launched the Nothing Phone 2a.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2024 16:47 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Carl Pei

Nothing Phone 2a comes with a new Glyph design

Highlights
  • Nothing is a London-based tech brand founded by Carl Pei
  • The Nothing Phone 2a has a new design
  • Nothing launched its first product, the Ear 1, in 2021
Only weeks after launching the Nothing Phone 2a, company CEO Carl Pei is teasing something new is coming soon. In typical Nothing fashion, Pei hinted that the company will be unveiling something this week. Nothing posted a short video on X teasing the announcement. The company has not disclosed anything about this upcoming offering apart from revealing the date. Nothing recently launched the Phone 2a in India, the company's first budget smartphone.

The official X handle of Nothing posted a ten-seconds long clip, on March 18. The snippet shows Pei in a conversation with Julie Duan, who as per her LinkedIn bio is a short-form content manager at Nothing. Pei captioned this short video as ‘an industry first'. As part of the conversation, Duan can be heard asking Pei, “So I think this is a bit of an industry first. Why do you think other companies haven't done this before?”

Replying to Duan the Nothing chief just says, “Well, it's uh...” following which the screen blacks out. The announcement will be made on March 20 as per teaser.

The post has managed to garner over 130,000 views in the last 24 hours. The comments section under this post has been flooding with all sorts of guesses. The Nothing team has not announced any specific time for the announcement. Nothing could announce a new app or software tomorrow.

In the first week of March this year, the company launched the budget-friendly Nothing Phone 2a with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC chipset, 5,000mAh battery, and a new Glyph LED design. The two variants of this handset are priced Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999.

Shortly after the launch of Phone 2a, Nothing's sub-brand CMF introduced two wearable devices -- the Neckband Pro offering 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and the CMF Buds that come with 42dB ANC support.

Headquartered in London, Nothing was founded in October 2020. Former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei officially unveiled Nothing on January 27, 2021 – three months after Pei exited OnePlus. Between 2021 and 2024, Nothing has launched a bunch of wireless earphones alongside two mid-range flagship smartphones -- the Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 2a, CMF by Nothing, Carl Pei
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
