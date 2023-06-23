The Vivo X90s is launching next week and ahead of its debut, a third-party retailer has leaked the storage options for the upcoming phone. The VivoX90s will reportedly be launched in three RAM and storage configurations. It is tipped to come with UFS 4.0 storage. Along with the memory details, the leak has also revealed the colour variants among other aspects of the Vivo handset. The smartphone may launch in four different colour options. However, the pricing and availability for the Vivo X90s are yet to be revealed.

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the upcoming Vivo X90s has been spotted on Chinese third-party retail website JD.com, revealing its storage variants and a few other details. The phone will reportedly come in three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB RAM+256GB storage, 12GB RAM+256GB storage and the top-end variant with 12GB RAM+512GB storage.

The listing suggests that Vivo has dropped the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration for the upcoming Vivo X90s. This also means that all Vivo X90s variants will come with UFS 4.0 storage. As for the colour variants, the Vivo X90s will be available in four colours – black, red, white and a refreshed green shade.

Previous leaks and rumours have suggested that the Vivo X90s could come with a more powerful processor than the Vivo X90. The smartphone is likely to ship with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. Vivo has also shared a glimpse of the smartphone, revealing a white colour variant and Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras along with an LED flash module.

Earlier, the Vivo X90s was also spotted on a TENAA listing, hinting a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2,800 x 1,280 pixels. Additionally, the primary rear camera on Vivo X90s is rumoured to be a 50-megapixel sensor while the other two cameras could be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.