Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Battery Capacity Leaked; Could Get Bigger Displays

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event by the end of July.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 June 2023 16:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Battery Capacity Leaked; Could Get Bigger Displays

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Galaxy Watch 6 will succeed the Galaxy Watch 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch 6 could get a 20 percent bigger battery than Galaxy Watch 5
  • The upcoming watch is said to pack a 300mAh battery
  • Galaxy Watch 6 44mm will likely get a battery capacity of 425mAh

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean manufacturer has already confirmed that the event will be held at the end of July. This means the smartwatches are still a month away from their debut. However, a new report has leaked the battery capacities of the upcoming smartwatches. Previously also, the wearables' design and specifications were leaked. It is being said that the Galaxy Watch 6 series may come with an Exynos W930 SoC and pack a new health tracking feature.

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider has shared the rumoured battery capacity of the two Galaxy Watches on Twitter along with a few other details. As per the leaked details, the Galaxy Watch 6 series could come with 20 percent bigger batteries than the last years' Galaxy Watch 5. According to the leaks, the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm model will reportedly pack a battery 300mAh while the 44mm may pack a 425mAh battery.

Similarly, the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is said to carry a 300mAh battery while the 47mm could have 425mAh battery. In addition to these, the tipster also claimed a 20 percent larger areen sizes on the upcoming Galaxy Watches.

The tipster also revealed the expected colour options for Galaxy Watch 6 — Graphite-Gold and Graphite-Silver. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, on the other hand, could come in Graphite-Silver. He also adds that the Watches could be powered by the Exynos W930 processor and pack 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. However, none of these details are official yet.

A recent report leaked the price of Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. According to the report, the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic could cost EUR 319.99 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and EUR 419.99 (roughly Rs. 37,600), respectively, in France. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Credit Agricole's CACEIS Registers as Digital Asset Custody Provider With French Regulator AMF

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Battery Capacity Leaked; Could Get Bigger Displays
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot Hints at Display Design
  2. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  3. Asus Zenfone 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Again: See Design
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  5. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6 Review: Doubling Down on Value
  7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased; Could Use Dimensity 1080 SoC
  8. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro New Colour Options Leaked: Report
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 May Support Google Maps on Its Larger Cover Screen
#Latest Stories
  1. Paul McCartney Clarifies New Beatles Song Not Artificially Created, AI Used to Clean Recording
  2. Microsoft Expects Next-Gen Xbox and PS6 to Launch in 2028, Claims It Has Been Losing Console Wars: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Variants, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Battery Capacity Leaked; Could Get Bigger Displays
  5. Apple's Back to University Sale Brings Discounts to iPad Pro, MacBook Pro Models: Details
  6. Credit Agricole's CACEIS Registers as Digital Asset Custody Provider With French Regulator AMF
  7. BitGo’s Acquisition of Prime Trust Falls Apart, Leaving Latter to Halt Deposits, Withdrawals: Details
  8. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to Get Major Display Update, but Retain Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Primary Camera
  9. US FTC Argues Microsoft's Deal to Acquire Activision Should Be Temporarily Blocked
  10. Oppo Find N3 Flip Renders Suggest Large Cover Screen, Triple Rear Cameras: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.