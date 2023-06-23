Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean manufacturer has already confirmed that the event will be held at the end of July. This means the smartwatches are still a month away from their debut. However, a new report has leaked the battery capacities of the upcoming smartwatches. Previously also, the wearables' design and specifications were leaked. It is being said that the Galaxy Watch 6 series may come with an Exynos W930 SoC and pack a new health tracking feature.

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider has shared the rumoured battery capacity of the two Galaxy Watches on Twitter along with a few other details. As per the leaked details, the Galaxy Watch 6 series could come with 20 percent bigger batteries than the last years' Galaxy Watch 5. According to the leaks, the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm model will reportedly pack a battery 300mAh while the 44mm may pack a 425mAh battery.

Similarly, the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is said to carry a 300mAh battery while the 47mm could have 425mAh battery. In addition to these, the tipster also claimed a 20 percent larger areen sizes on the upcoming Galaxy Watches.

The tipster also revealed the expected colour options for Galaxy Watch 6 — Graphite-Gold and Graphite-Silver. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, on the other hand, could come in Graphite-Silver. He also adds that the Watches could be powered by the Exynos W930 processor and pack 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. However, none of these details are official yet.

A recent report leaked the price of Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. According to the report, the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic could cost EUR 319.99 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and EUR 419.99 (roughly Rs. 37,600), respectively, in France.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.