Amazfit Helio Strap Smartband, Amazfit Balance 2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Amazfit Balance 2 features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display offering a 480x480 resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2025 15:18 IST
Amazfit Helio Strap Smartband, Amazfit Balance 2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Helio Strap and Balance 2 have 5ATM water resistance and are compatible with the Zepp app

Highlights
  • Amazfit Balance 2 supports over 170 sports modes
  • Amazfit Helio Strap comes without a display
  • Amazfit Balance 2 houses a 658mAh battery
Amazfit Helio Strap and Amazfit Balance 2 have been launched in India. The new wearables come with a BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor for monitoring heart rate and feature a dedicated Hyrox Race Mode. The Helio Strap is Amazfit's first fitness tracker without a screen, and it supports 27 sports modes. The Amazfit Balance 2 supports Bluetooth calling and has over 170 sports modes. The Helio Strap is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of usage on a single charge, while the Amazfit Balance 2 is claimed to last up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge. They have 5ATM water resistance and are compatible with the Zepp app.

Amazfit Helio Strap, Balance 2 Price in India

Amazfit Balance 2 price in India is set at Rs. 24,999 in India, while the Amazfit Helio Strap costs Rs. 8,999. The wearables come in Black colour and will go on sale through the company website and select retail stores across the country from August 28.

Amazfit Balance 2 Specifications

The Amazfit Balance 2 has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display offering a 480×480 resolution, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and a 323ppi pixel density, protected by Sapphire glass. It sports silicone straps and supports Bluetooth 5.2, enabling Bluetooth calling so users can make and receive calls directly from their wrist. It also offers 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and BLE support.

The smartwatch supports over 170 sports modes, including activities like running, cycling, swimming, dance, and even Hyrox races. The wearable has 5ATM water resistance for durability. Users can pair the Amazfit Balance 2 to their Android or iOS smartphones with the Zepp app.

amazfit helio strap balance 2 inline Amazfit Helio Strap Balance 2

Photo Credit: Amazfit

 

Like other recent Amazfit models, the Balance 2 features AI-powered Zepp Coach, delivering tailored workout guidance. It includes dual-band GPS with support for six satellite systems for accurate tracking.

Health features on Amazfit Balance 2 are powered by the BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor, enabling heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring, as well as menstrual cycle tracking and sedentary alerts. The smartwatch also delivers call and message notifications, calendar alerts, and app notifications. iOS users can even control their phone camera directly from the watch.

The Amazfit Balance 2 houses a 658mAh battery and has a magnetic charging base. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 21 days of playback time on a single charge with typical usage. It is advertised to deliver up to 33 hours of battery life in Accurate GPS Mode.

Amazfit Helio Strap Specifications

The Amazfit Helio Strap takes a different approach from traditional wearables by omitting a display. It features the BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor and supports 24x7 health monitoring, including per-second heart rate tracking, sleep, stress levels, and more. It offers 27 workout modes, such as outdoor running, treadmill, walking, and a dedicated HYROX Race mode.

Powered by a 232mAh battery, the Amazfit Helio Strap is claimed to offer up to 10 days of usage on a single charge. The device is compatible with the Zepp app and supports Bluetooth 5.2, BLE, and has 5ATM water resistance.

Amazfit Balance 2

Amazfit Balance 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Dial Shape Square
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Amazfit Helio Strap

Amazfit Helio Strap

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android and iOS
Battery Life (Days) 10
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazfit Helio Strap Smartband, Amazfit Balance 2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
