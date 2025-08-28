Xiaomi announced HyperOS 3 on Thursday as the latest operating system (OS) for its devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, and smart TVs. Among the many new features is Super Island, a new notification system modelled after Apple's Dynamic Island, promising information accessibility with a multi-island approach. As per Xiaomi, HyperOS 3 brings more than 100 targeted improvements, leveraging the proprietary HyperCore technology. There are several other enhancements as well, including AI-powered wallpapers, customisable photo albums, improved translation functions, and an upgraded XiaoAi assistant.

In a post on the microblogging platform Weibo, Xiaomi announced that HyperOS 3 will be available to beta testers beginning August 29. The OS update will initially be rolled out for the Xiaomi 15 series, Redmi K80 series, and select Xiaomi tablets. The brand will expand its beta programme to include more handsets and tablets in October.

The following models will be eligible to receive the HyperOS 3 update:

Date Devices August 29 Phones:

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15S Pro

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15

REDMI K80 Pro

REDMI K80 Ultimate Edition



Tablets:

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Not later than September 17 Phones:

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2

REDMI K80



Tablets:

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra

Xiaomi Pad 7

REDMI K Pad



TVs:

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED Series Not later than September 30 Phones:

Xiaomi MIX Fold 4

Xiaomi MIX Flip

Xiaomi 14 Ultra / Xiaomi 14 Ultra Titanium Special Edition

Xiaomi 14 Pro / Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition

Xiaomi 14

REDMI K70 Pro

REDMI K70 Ultimate Edition

REDMI K70

REDMI K70E



Tablets:

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Features

According to Xiaomi, the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 builds upon the HyperCore technology, which it introduced last year. It is a self-developed underlying kernel technology platform that is said to reduce CPU load by four percent and improve energy efficiency by 10 percent. Apart from this, the frame loss rate of window animations is also claimed to have seen an 18.9 percent reduction. There are more than 100 optimised system animations in total in the Android 16-based OS.

A notable addition in HyperOS 3 is the new Super Island. It is a new notification system that lets users monitor multiple activities simultaneously. According to the company, they can track calls, delivery notifications, and travel updates by pulling down the relevant window from the Super Island.

HyperOS 3 brings Dynamic AI wallpapers, as per Xiaomi

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's latest OS update also brings visual changes across the board. There are AI dynamic wallpapers that can automatically apply depth effects to elements such as characters and pets. Icons have been redesigned, along with a refreshed status bar and desktop grids. Other features include one-tap lock screen edits and cinematic lock screens.

In terms of productivity, the AI chatbot gets on-screen content awareness. It can analyse what is being displayed and provide responses or suggestions based on that. There is also a visual lookup feature, which works similarly to Google's Circle to Search. Photo Album now supports custom sorting, along with easy sharing with compatible iPhone models.

As per the company, HyperOS 3 brings improved interconnectivity between devices across ecosystems. On Mac, Xiaomi phone users can open mobile apps on the screen. They can also open multiple windows and adjust their position and size simultaneously. The phone can be unlocked using Touch ID or Face ID when connected to the Mac. There is also cloud photo interoperability, which allows users to see their Xiaomi phone's photos on an iPhone. Lastly, reminders and important notifications are also synced across devices.

Xiaomi says HyperOS 3 has privacy and security-centric upgrades as well. There is dual authentication for multi-device account login, advanced data protection that encrypts data, and secure access control for providing select permissions to apps. The company has also upgraded the device search functionality, allowing users to locate lost or stolen devices even if they are offline or switched off.

