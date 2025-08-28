Technology News
Xiaomi Announces HyperOS 3 With Dynamic Wallpapers, Improved Interconnectivity With Apple Devices

HyperOS 3 is the company's latest Android 16-based operating system.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2025 15:19 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's latest OS update brings visual changes across the board

Highlights
  • HyperOS 3 will be available in beta on select devices beginning August 29
  • The update brings Super Island, inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island
  • Cross-device features enable app mirroring on a Mac
Xiaomi announced HyperOS 3 on Thursday as the latest operating system (OS) for its devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, and smart TVs. Among the many new features is Super Island, a new notification system modelled after Apple's Dynamic Island, promising information accessibility with a multi-island approach. As per Xiaomi, HyperOS 3 brings more than 100 targeted improvements, leveraging the proprietary HyperCore technology. There are several other enhancements as well, including AI-powered wallpapers, customisable photo albums, improved translation functions, and an upgraded XiaoAi assistant.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Release Date, Compatible Models

In a post on the microblogging platform Weibo, Xiaomi announced that HyperOS 3 will be available to beta testers beginning August 29. The OS update will initially be rolled out for the Xiaomi 15 series, Redmi K80 series, and select Xiaomi tablets. The brand will expand its beta programme to include more handsets and tablets in October.

The following models will be eligible to receive the HyperOS 3 update:

Date Devices
August 29 Phones:
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Xiaomi 15S Pro
Xiaomi 15 Pro
Xiaomi 15
REDMI K80 Pro
REDMI K80 Ultimate Edition

Tablets:
Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro
Not later than September 17 Phones:
Xiaomi MIX Flip 2
REDMI K80

Tablets:
Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra
Xiaomi Pad 7
REDMI K Pad

TVs:
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED Series
Not later than September 30 Phones:
Xiaomi MIX Fold 4
Xiaomi MIX Flip
Xiaomi 14 Ultra / Xiaomi 14 Ultra Titanium Special Edition
Xiaomi 14 Pro / Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition
Xiaomi 14
REDMI K70 Pro
REDMI K70 Ultimate Edition
REDMI K70
REDMI K70E

Tablets:
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Features

According to Xiaomi, the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 builds upon the HyperCore technology, which it introduced last year. It is a self-developed underlying kernel technology platform that is said to reduce CPU load by four percent and improve energy efficiency by 10 percent. Apart from this, the frame loss rate of window animations is also claimed to have seen an 18.9 percent reduction. There are more than 100 optimised system animations in total in the Android 16-based OS.

A notable addition in HyperOS 3 is the new Super Island. It is a new notification system that lets users monitor multiple activities simultaneously. According to the company, they can track calls, delivery notifications, and travel updates by pulling down the relevant window from the Super Island.

hyperos 3 xiaomi 1 HyperOS 3

HyperOS 3 brings Dynamic AI wallpapers, as per Xiaomi
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

Xiaomi's latest OS update also brings visual changes across the board. There are AI dynamic wallpapers that can automatically apply depth effects to elements such as characters and pets. Icons have been redesigned, along with a refreshed status bar and desktop grids. Other features include one-tap lock screen edits and cinematic lock screens.

In terms of productivity, the AI chatbot gets on-screen content awareness. It can analyse what is being displayed and provide responses or suggestions based on that. There is also a visual lookup feature, which works similarly to Google's Circle to Search. Photo Album now supports custom sorting, along with easy sharing with compatible iPhone models.

As per the company, HyperOS 3 brings improved interconnectivity between devices across ecosystems. On Mac, Xiaomi phone users can open mobile apps on the screen. They can also open multiple windows and adjust their position and size simultaneously. The phone can be unlocked using Touch ID or Face ID when connected to the Mac. There is also cloud photo interoperability, which allows users to see their Xiaomi phone's photos on an iPhone. Lastly, reminders and important notifications are also synced across devices.

Xiaomi says HyperOS 3 has privacy and security-centric upgrades as well. There is dual authentication for multi-device account login, advanced data protection that encrypts data, and secure access control for providing select permissions to apps. The company has also upgraded the device search functionality, allowing users to locate lost or stolen devices even if they are offline or switched off.

Xiaomi, Xiaomi HyperOS 3, HyperOS 3
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
