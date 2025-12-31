Technology News
English Edition

Apple Patent Suggests AR Smart Glasses Could Offer Improved Comfort With Adjustable Arms

Inside Apple, the purported AR smart glasses are said to be referred to by the code name N50.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 12:32 IST
Apple Patent Suggests AR Smart Glasses Could Offer Improved Comfort With Adjustable Arms

Photo Credit: Meta

Apple's rumoured AR smart glasses are expected to compete with Meta Ray-Ban Display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple AR smart glasses could offer app support
  • Apple AR smart glasses are said to sport an AR display
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Apple's smart glasses have reportedly been in development for a while, and there's no word from the company on when they are expected to launch. Meanwhile, competitors like Meta have introduced their multiple smart glasses, like the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 and the more advanced Meta Ray-Ban Display. Recently, a report highlighted that Apple's augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, which have been internally code-named N50, were expected to debut in late 2025 with a display and support for apps. More details regarding the purported Apple AR smart glasses have surfaced in a patent document, which suggests that the tech giant has managed to solve a challenge affecting its wearable before its competitors.

Apple's AR Smart Glasses Might Resemble Traditional Eyewear

Patently Apple reports that the Cupertino-based tech giant has been granted a new patent in the US, which reveals more details about the rumoured AR smart glasses. Apple has reportedly managed to solve a “critical” issue that its possible competitors, including Meta, have been unable to overcome with the design of their wearables. Apple is said to have managed to place various optical components, like projectors and waveguides, in “precise alignment” with the AR display.

At the same time, the wearables could also offer adjustable and “comfortable securement” arms, which appear to be identical to traditional eyewear products. This is claimed to set the design of Apple's purported smart glasses apart.

The patent document suggests that the smart glasses' electronic housing near the display frame could feature projectors, waveguides, speakers, processors, and batteries. The housing itself is said to be rigidly fixed to offer firm optical alignment, while keeping the distance between the projector and the AR display constant.

Moreover, the arms of Apple's AR smart glasses will reportedly feature forward-set hinges, instead of their usual placement near the temples of the wearers. The arms are said to be divided into multiple segments, starting with the hinge segment in the front, followed by an “elongated” segment extending to the user's ears, and an “optional second joint" for folding. All the components have reportedly been packed inside relatively thin eyewear arms.

This comes months after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's rumoured AR smart glasses are expected to be launched later this year. Now that 2025 has come to an end, Apple appears to have pushed its plan to unveil the same. Internally codenamed N50, Gurman highlighted that the wearable will be equipped with a small display and offer support for apps. This is similar to Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, which let users scroll Instagram directly from the wearables. However, Apple has yet to confirm whether such a device is being developed or not.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Apple AR Smartglasses, Apple AR Smartglasses Features, AR Smartglasses, Smartglasses, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Meta Acquires Autonomous Agent Developer Manus AI, Marks Its Fifth Deal in 2025
Apple Patent Suggests AR Smart Glasses Could Offer Improved Comfort With Adjustable Arms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Realme 16 Pro Series Could Cost in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With These Camera Improvements
  3. TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper E-Note Launched at This Price to Rival Kindle Scribe
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images
  5. Moto X70 Air Pro Teaser Confirms AI Focus and Pro Upgrade
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Year 2026 Features Ahead of Its Busiest Day
  7. Hearing Static Noise on Your iPhone 17 Pro Max? You're Not Alone
  8. iQOO 15 Ultra Could Have Its China Debut in Q1 2026, Claims Tipster
  9. OnePlus 16 Could Feature Same Cameras as the Rumoured Oppo Find N6
  10. Lenovo to Reportedly Launch Four Copilot+ PCs at CES 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. China Proposes New AI Rules to Safeguard Minors, Prevent Harmful Output
  2. Space Rocket Crashes in 2025: Why This Year Saw an Unusually High Number of Orbital Launch Failures
  3. Cyberpunk 2 Said to Launch in Q4 2030, The Witcher 3 Tipped to Get Third Paid Expansion Next Year
  4. Meta Acquires Autonomous Agent Developer Manus AI, Marks Its Fifth Deal in 2025
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 One UI 8 Rollout Reportedly Paused as Users Highlight Battery, Sensor Issues
  6. Apple Patent Suggests AR Smart Glasses Could Offer Improved Comfort With Adjustable Arms
  7. Xiaomi Mix 5 Tipped to Launch With Quad Curved Screen, Under-Display Selfie Camera With 3D Facial Recognition
  8. MIT Develops 3D-Printable Aluminum Alloy That’s Up to Five Times Stronger Than Conventional Metals
  9. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Users Report Charging-Related Static Speaker Noise
  10. Celestis to Send Human Ashes Beyond the Moon on Deep-Space Memorial Flight in 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »