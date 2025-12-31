Apple's smart glasses have reportedly been in development for a while, and there's no word from the company on when they are expected to launch. Meanwhile, competitors like Meta have introduced their multiple smart glasses, like the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 and the more advanced Meta Ray-Ban Display. Recently, a report highlighted that Apple's augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, which have been internally code-named N50, were expected to debut in late 2025 with a display and support for apps. More details regarding the purported Apple AR smart glasses have surfaced in a patent document, which suggests that the tech giant has managed to solve a challenge affecting its wearable before its competitors.

Apple's AR Smart Glasses Might Resemble Traditional Eyewear

Patently Apple reports that the Cupertino-based tech giant has been granted a new patent in the US, which reveals more details about the rumoured AR smart glasses. Apple has reportedly managed to solve a “critical” issue that its possible competitors, including Meta, have been unable to overcome with the design of their wearables. Apple is said to have managed to place various optical components, like projectors and waveguides, in “precise alignment” with the AR display.

At the same time, the wearables could also offer adjustable and “comfortable securement” arms, which appear to be identical to traditional eyewear products. This is claimed to set the design of Apple's purported smart glasses apart.

The patent document suggests that the smart glasses' electronic housing near the display frame could feature projectors, waveguides, speakers, processors, and batteries. The housing itself is said to be rigidly fixed to offer firm optical alignment, while keeping the distance between the projector and the AR display constant.

Moreover, the arms of Apple's AR smart glasses will reportedly feature forward-set hinges, instead of their usual placement near the temples of the wearers. The arms are said to be divided into multiple segments, starting with the hinge segment in the front, followed by an “elongated” segment extending to the user's ears, and an “optional second joint" for folding. All the components have reportedly been packed inside relatively thin eyewear arms.

This comes months after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's rumoured AR smart glasses are expected to be launched later this year. Now that 2025 has come to an end, Apple appears to have pushed its plan to unveil the same. Internally codenamed N50, Gurman highlighted that the wearable will be equipped with a small display and offer support for apps. This is similar to Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, which let users scroll Instagram directly from the wearables. However, Apple has yet to confirm whether such a device is being developed or not.