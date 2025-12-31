Apple launched the iPhone 17 series at its Fall event in September. The lineup, especially the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, have seen strong demand and their sales numbers have exceeded initial expectations. In recent months, however, users of both models have been reporting an unusual static-like noise or hissing sound from the speaker during certain scenarios. According to multiple forums, Apple has been made aware of the matter but is yet to share formal timeline for a resolution.

Static Noise on iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max

According to multiple user discussions and complaints on Reddit, a growing number of Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max users are reporting an unusual static-like noise or hiss from the speaker while charging. The sound has been described as resembling the static from an old radio or a low-level hiss coming from the bottom speaker.

Affected owners say the issue appears primarily when the phone is plugged in and charging, using both MFI (Made for Apple) and third-party chargers. It was encountered when using MagSafe, too, although the static noise was said to be quieter compared to when plugged in via a cable.

As per some Reddit posts, the static noise could be heard even when no audio was playing or the volume was turned down to zero. Others also noticed it during simple activities like scrolling. Unplugging the iPhone is reported to eliminate the sound. It seems to vary in intensity, with quieter environments highlighting the issue.

A post on the Apple community forum from October reveals that Apple has been made aware of the issue. A senior support engineer advised a user to run full hardware diagnostics, but it did not resolve the static noise. As per the user, they were provided the option to either wait for a future update or get the phone replaced.

“They are working to release a software update,” the Apple engineer reportedly told the user. However, recent iOS 26 updates do not seem to have fixed the issue, as evident by subsequent posts on Reddit and Apple community forum.