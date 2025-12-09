Google hosted the XR edition of The Android Show on Monday. During the event, the tech giant revealed details of new AI smart glasses developed with Warby Parker and Xreal showcased various new features that are being released via an update for the XR ecosystem devices, which currently include the Samsung Galaxy XR headset. The US-based company announced that it is releasing an update for the wearable extended reality (XR) devices, which will introduce PC Connect, Likeness, and a travel mode. The new Likeness feature will allow users to create a digital representation of their faces for video calls.

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant has shared details regarding the new features that are coming to its XR device operating system (OS), Android XR. These features were first demonstrated during The Android Show: XR Edition, which was hosted on Monday. The company said that, starting today, it will be releasing new updates for the Samsung Galaxy XR, bringing new functionalities to the headset.

The tech giant said that the Android XR update introduces PC Connect, which will allow people to link their Windows PC with the Samsung Galaxy XR headset. Users will be able to pull in their desktop or a particular window from their PCs to the headset. They can also place the two side-by-side while using “native apps” from the Google Play Store. Additionally, the Galaxy XR users, after receiving the new update, can play PC games on their headset. The feature is currently available in beta.

On top of this, the new Android XR update will let Samsung Galaxy XR headset users create a digital representation of their faces for video calls. Dubbed Likeness, the new functionality will mimic a user's facial expressions and hand gestures during calls in real time.

Currently rolling out in beta, the company claims that the feature will let others view the users “authentically”, while making their “interactions feel natural”. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy XR, with the new Android XR update, will get a travel mode, which will help the headset in stabilising the visuals when a user is in a moving vehicle or on a flight.

Google Teases Launch of New AI Smart Glasses, Wired XR Glasses

Apart from the new features, Google also shared its plans for the future of the Android XR ecosystem. The tech giant has already confirmed that it is developing new AI glasses with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, which will feature built-in speakers, microphones, cameras, and the Gemini AI assistant.

Now, the company has announced that the AI glasses will be launched next year. Google has also revealed that it is currently developing a pair of AI glasses, which will sport an in-lens display for turn-by-turn navigation and translation captions.

Moreover, the US-based company has announced that Android XR will also support wired XR glasses, which are currently being developed by Xreal under Project Aura. The XR glasses are teased to offer a 70-degree field of view and optical see-through technology. More details about the same will be shared by the company next year.