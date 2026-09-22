Technology News
English Edition

Airtel Adds iCloud+, Apple TV and Arcade to Rs. 999 and Above Family Postpaid Plans

Existing and new customers can upgrade to the eligible plans through the Airtel app or by visiting an Airtel store.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 14:50 IST
Airtel Adds iCloud+, Apple TV and Arcade to Rs. 999 and Above Family Postpaid Plans

Photo Credit: Airtel

The offer is exclusive to Airtel's postpaid customers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The new Apple benefits are available on family plans priced at Rs. 999
  • Eligible users get free cloud storage, video streaming, and mobile gaming
  • The move follows Apple's recent expansion of iCloud+ features in India
Advertisement

Bharti Airtel announced new benefits included with its family postpaid plans in India on Tuesday. The telecom service provider has added Apple's iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade to postpaid plans priced at Rs. 999 and above. Airtel said that the updated plans combine connectivity with digital entertainment and other services for families. They offer cloud storage, access to Apple's streaming service, and a catalogue of games under the same offering.

Airtel Adds iCloud+ to Postpaid Plans

According to Airtel, postpaid customers with plans priced at Rs. 999 and above can access Apple's iCloud+ service at no extra cost. It includes iCloud storage, as well as access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade.

VoltAirtel Discussion
Explore More...

Currently, the telecom operator has four such plans in its portfolio. The cheapest one is the Rs. 999 plan, which bundles unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited data using Airtel's Fastlane technology. Other benefits include complimentary access to Amazon Prime, Google One, JioHotstar, and Adobe Express Premium. It supports up to three SIM cards on a single plan.

Higher plans, priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,399, offer up to four SIM cards on a single connection along with Netflix benefits. The most expensive plan costs Rs. 1,749 and allows up to five SIM cards to be tied to a single connection.

“With the addition of Apple's iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade to our family postpaid plan offerings, we are taking this proposition a step further, giving customers even more value and making the Airtel experience more rewarding,” Amit Tripathi, Director of Market Operations at Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Existing and new customers can upgrade to the eligible plans through the Airtel app or by visiting an Airtel store.

The announcement comes shortly after Apple expanded the benefits included with its iCloud+ subscription in select countries. With the latest update, the iCloud+ subscription in India now includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost. The updated subscription will offer cloud storage, along with access to Apple's streaming and gaming services. The company has also added Apple Music Select in select regions. In India, iCloud+ plans start at Rs. 75 per month for the basic plan with 50GB of cloud storage.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, iCloud Plus, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Buy Now Or Pay More Later: Amazon Says Great Indian Festival Sale Prices Will Be 2026’s Lowest for Electronics

Related Stories

Airtel Adds iCloud+, Apple TV and Arcade to Rs. 999 and Above Family Postpaid Plans
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Watch 6 With 3,500nits AMOLED Display, Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched
  2. HMD Pro India Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. Vu Ultra Large Smart TV Series With Up to 100-Inch 4K QLED Display Debuts
  4. iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Gets New RAM, Storage Variant in India
  5. Oppo Reportedly Hikes Reno 16c, A6 5G, A6x 5G, A6c Prices in India
  6. Carl Pei's Masterstroke: How CMF is Turbocharging Its R&D With Optiemus in India
  7. MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max Debuts for Googlebook Devices
  8. Asus, Acer, HP, Dell and Lenovo Googlebook Details Revealed: See Prices
  9. Amazon Sale 2026 Will Offer These Smartphones at Discounted Prices
  10. Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched With 10,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. India to Enforce BIS Registration Rules for Smartphone Screen Protectors From April 2027
  2. HMD Pro India Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. X Launches Cashtag Partner Programme With Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken and Other Trading Platforms
  4. Asus, Acer and HP Googlebook 14 Announced Alongside Dell XPS Googlebook, Lenovo Googlebook 15: Price, Features
  5. MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max Platform Launched With 55 TOPS NPU for AI-Powered Googlebook Devices
  6. Oppo Reportedly Hikes Reno 16c, A6 5G, A6x 5G, A6c Prices in India by Up to Rs. 4,000
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers, Discounts on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and More Teased
  8. iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability
  9. Airtel Adds iCloud+, Apple TV and Arcade to Rs. 999 and Above Family Postpaid Plans
  10. Samsung's One UI 9 Update Rollout Date Confirmed for Galaxy S25, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »