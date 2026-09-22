Bharti Airtel announced new benefits included with its family postpaid plans in India on Tuesday. The telecom service provider has added Apple's iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade to postpaid plans priced at Rs. 999 and above. Airtel said that the updated plans combine connectivity with digital entertainment and other services for families. They offer cloud storage, access to Apple's streaming service, and a catalogue of games under the same offering.

Airtel Adds iCloud+ to Postpaid Plans

According to Airtel, postpaid customers with plans priced at Rs. 999 and above can access Apple's iCloud+ service at no extra cost. It includes iCloud storage, as well as access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade.

Currently, the telecom operator has four such plans in its portfolio. The cheapest one is the Rs. 999 plan, which bundles unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited data using Airtel's Fastlane technology. Other benefits include complimentary access to Amazon Prime, Google One, JioHotstar, and Adobe Express Premium. It supports up to three SIM cards on a single plan.

Higher plans, priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,399, offer up to four SIM cards on a single connection along with Netflix benefits. The most expensive plan costs Rs. 1,749 and allows up to five SIM cards to be tied to a single connection.

“With the addition of Apple's iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade to our family postpaid plan offerings, we are taking this proposition a step further, giving customers even more value and making the Airtel experience more rewarding,” Amit Tripathi, Director of Market Operations at Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Existing and new customers can upgrade to the eligible plans through the Airtel app or by visiting an Airtel store.

The announcement comes shortly after Apple expanded the benefits included with its iCloud+ subscription in select countries. With the latest update, the iCloud+ subscription in India now includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost. The updated subscription will offer cloud storage, along with access to Apple's streaming and gaming services. The company has also added Apple Music Select in select regions. In India, iCloud+ plans start at Rs. 75 per month for the basic plan with 50GB of cloud storage.