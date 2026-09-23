Vivo Y600i was spotted on the China Telecom website, revealing its design and key features. The listing suggests that Vivo is preparing to launch this Y-series phone soon. The Vivo Y600i is expected to feature a 6.87-inch panel and a Snapdragon chipset. It could feature an 8,000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to be available in three colour options. The Vivo Y600i is expected to come with a 50-megapixel rear camera. It could succeed the Vivo Y500i.

Vivo Y600i Specifications (Expected)

The unannounced Vivo Y600i have surfaced on the China Telecom website with model number V2617A. The smartphone is listed with 6GGB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and internal storage configurations. A separate 6GB + 256GB configuration is listed as the China Mobile edition.

As per the listing, the Vivo Y600i runs on Android 16 and has a 6.87-inch display. Details about resolution and refresh rate are not available from the listing. The Vivo Y600i is listed with Qualcomm's SM4450 platform, which is believed to be the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

Vivo Y600i

Photo Credit: China Telecom

The Vivo Y600i is shown with an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is listed with an 8,000mAh battery. The listing does not specify charging capabilities. However, it is rumoured to support 44W wired charging. It measures 169.55 x 79.20 x 8.69mm and weighs 229 grams.

The smartphone is expected to be available in Polar Night Black, Sky Blue, and Starry Sky (translated from Chinese) colourways. The specifications suggest that Vivo could position the Vivo Y600i as a budget-focused smartphone. It is likely to be placed below the Vivo Y600 Pro and Vivo Y600 Turbo in the company's Y-series lineup. It could succeed the Vivo Y500i.

The image included in the listing shows that the purported Vivo Y600i has a slightly raised camera module, vertically placed in the top left corner of the rear panel. It holds two circular camera units and one LED flash unit. On the front, it seems to have a hole-punch display design.

The China Telecom listing shows September 30, 2026, as the product's market date. This could indicate that the Vivo Y600i could go official in China around the end of September. Vivo has yet to officially announce the phone's launch date.