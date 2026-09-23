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Vivo Y600i Spotted on China Telecom With 6.87-Inch Display and Snapdragon Chipset

As per the China Telecom listing, the Vivo Y600i carries the model number V2617A.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 13:12 IST
Vivo Y600i Spotted on China Telecom With 6.87-Inch Display and Snapdragon Chipset

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo could position the Vivo Y600i as a budget-focused smartphone

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y600i could launch in China around September 30
  • It could feature a 6.87-inch display
  • Vivo Y600i is likely to run on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset
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Vivo Y600i was spotted on the China Telecom website, revealing its design and key features. The listing suggests that Vivo is preparing to launch this Y-series phone soon. The Vivo Y600i is expected to feature a 6.87-inch panel and a Snapdragon chipset. It could feature an 8,000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to be available in three colour options. The Vivo Y600i is expected to come with a 50-megapixel rear camera. It could succeed the Vivo Y500i. 

Vivo Y600i Specifications (Expected)

The unannounced Vivo Y600i have surfaced on the China Telecom website with model number V2617A. The smartphone is listed with 6GGB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and internal storage configurations. A separate 6GB + 256GB configuration is listed as the China Mobile edition.

As per the listing, the Vivo Y600i runs on Android 16 and has a 6.87-inch display. Details about resolution and refresh rate are not available from the listing. The Vivo Y600i is listed with Qualcomm's SM4450 platform, which is believed to be the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

vivo y600i china telecom Vivo Y600i

Vivo Y600i
Photo Credit: China Telecom

 

The Vivo Y600i is shown with an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is listed with an 8,000mAh battery. The listing does not specify charging capabilities. However, it is rumoured to support 44W wired charging. It measures 169.55 x 79.20 x 8.69mm and weighs 229 grams.

The smartphone is expected to be available in Polar Night Black, Sky Blue, and Starry Sky (translated from Chinese) colourways. The specifications suggest that Vivo could position the Vivo Y600i as a budget-focused smartphone. It is likely to be placed below the Vivo Y600 Pro and Vivo Y600 Turbo in the company's Y-series lineup. It could succeed the Vivo Y500i

The image included in the listing shows that the purported Vivo Y600i has a slightly raised camera module, vertically placed in the top left corner of the rear panel. It holds two circular camera units and one LED flash unit. On the front, it seems to have a hole-punch display design.

The China Telecom listing shows September 30, 2026, as the product's market date. This could indicate that the Vivo Y600i could go official in China around the end of September. Vivo has yet to officially announce the phone's launch date.

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Further reading: Vivo Y600i, Vivo Y600i Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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