Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is closing out its latest content cycle with one final drop. This means players have one last opportunity to get their hands on free rewards and in-game items before the current run comes to an end. The latest batch arrives alongside the game's 4.6 Update, which introduced the Midnight Hunters theme mode, brought back Ocean Odyssey, and is set to add more India-first content. The September 23 drop brings the Golden Miramar Pan as its highlight reward, alongside other in-game items.
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 23
Krafton India has released 51 redeem codes as part of the September 23 drop. The main reward is the Golden Miramar Pan, which is a cosmetic skin featuring a gold-toned finish, engraved detailing, and a polished appearance. The developer says the skin can change the appearance of the in-game frying pan without affecting its gameplay attributes.
The latest release follows a series of daily redeem code drops. Previous rewards included the Dr. Quirk Set, Frilly Ribbon Backpack, Red Football Uniform (Wolves), Secret Legacy Backpack, and Snow Blush Backpack.
- NOZBZP3FUA9WMB3A
- NOZCZWBD4DR4ECQE
- NOZDZ7VQC9KNTQFW
- NOZEZB4WVQ7Q6FK3
- NOZFZHUQ6GUHC9RQ
- NOZGZKRSVBP6R5K6
- NOZHZH7C8GUS8J3S
- NOZIZCMBDEKMBBBS
- NOZJZTDR7D5CQNRK
- NOZKZASD4KHRGM6W
- NOZLZFSVNGBHFKAB
- NOZMZA7MPT59QN5F
- NOZNZBAT4H5XHVFD
- NOZOZ77USMBXHX83
- NOZPZK9XTA9XAXKN
- NOZQZDEVVA3E3JER
- NOZRZJDUBQK3R35Q
- NOZVZC648HDF4KUM
- NOZTZ9C8EBCUCA3H
- NOZUZM7GP3SA3WBT
- NOZBAZNWUEKQRKVM
- NOZBBZHPNJJT79XN
- NOZBCZWECV7RBEUT
- NOZBDZBV36H3PPDS
- NOZBEZFSFPJDEEGG
- NOZBFZF7TC4ARFC3
- NOZBGZT973RVDMWB
- NOZBHZJ6M5JR8RX5
- NOZBIZ9HTRWSVV94
- NOZBJZNA4EHQ7TQ4
- NOZBKZ68CTJDW8MK
- NOZBLZVMCNRBJHNN
- NOZBMZWJN8SQEP64
- NOZBNZWSSUVAPJDT
- NOZBOZE4FPKF7WPA
- NOZBPZ5BDJJQ84FQ
- NOZBQZEWQ8RXJMQD
- NOZBRZ8NM9FUNTSF
- NOZBVZHFB83MDBF3
- NOZBTZ7HHJH7E7WG
- NOZBUZMA65RGKFS8
- NOZCAZ5WH8NBNJ54
- NOZCBZGFDXFTFW3K
- NOZCCZGHDTXXFUDU
- NOZCDZ9ESUTWSCJQ
- NOZCEZ43S65SNV4B
- NOZCFZGTD74D8T7D
- NOZCGZPJ53PPWPCH
- NOZCHZ7FTCDQ89FX
- NOZCIZC7EF89GEUP
- NOZCJZ8RXTKDRTEV
The codes are valid until September 25, although individual codes can stop working earlier after reaching their usage limit. Each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. Players can redeem only one code per day, and each code can be used only once per account. Guest accounts are not eligible.
How to redeem BGMI codes
Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre.
Step 2: Enter your BGMI Character ID.
Step 3: Enter one of the redeem codes listed above.
Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.
Step 5: If the redemption is successful, the eligible reward will be sent to the in-game mail.