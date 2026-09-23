Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is closing out its latest content cycle with one final drop. This means players have one last opportunity to get their hands on free rewards and in-game items before the current run comes to an end. The latest batch arrives alongside the game's 4.6 Update, which introduced the Midnight Hunters theme mode, brought back Ocean Odyssey, and is set to add more India-first content. The September 23 drop brings the Golden Miramar Pan as its highlight reward, alongside other in-game items.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 23

Krafton India has released 51 redeem codes as part of the September 23 drop. The main reward is the Golden Miramar Pan, which is a cosmetic skin featuring a gold-toned finish, engraved detailing, and a polished appearance. The developer says the skin can change the appearance of the in-game frying pan without affecting its gameplay attributes.

The latest release follows a series of daily redeem code drops. Previous rewards included the Dr. Quirk Set, Frilly Ribbon Backpack, Red Football Uniform (Wolves), Secret Legacy Backpack, and Snow Blush Backpack.

NOZBZP3FUA9WMB3A NOZCZWBD4DR4ECQE NOZDZ7VQC9KNTQFW NOZEZB4WVQ7Q6FK3 NOZFZHUQ6GUHC9RQ NOZGZKRSVBP6R5K6 NOZHZH7C8GUS8J3S NOZIZCMBDEKMBBBS NOZJZTDR7D5CQNRK NOZKZASD4KHRGM6W NOZLZFSVNGBHFKAB NOZMZA7MPT59QN5F NOZNZBAT4H5XHVFD NOZOZ77USMBXHX83 NOZPZK9XTA9XAXKN NOZQZDEVVA3E3JER NOZRZJDUBQK3R35Q NOZVZC648HDF4KUM NOZTZ9C8EBCUCA3H NOZUZM7GP3SA3WBT NOZBAZNWUEKQRKVM NOZBBZHPNJJT79XN NOZBCZWECV7RBEUT NOZBDZBV36H3PPDS NOZBEZFSFPJDEEGG NOZBFZF7TC4ARFC3 NOZBGZT973RVDMWB NOZBHZJ6M5JR8RX5 NOZBIZ9HTRWSVV94 NOZBJZNA4EHQ7TQ4 NOZBKZ68CTJDW8MK NOZBLZVMCNRBJHNN NOZBMZWJN8SQEP64 NOZBNZWSSUVAPJDT NOZBOZE4FPKF7WPA NOZBPZ5BDJJQ84FQ NOZBQZEWQ8RXJMQD NOZBRZ8NM9FUNTSF NOZBVZHFB83MDBF3 NOZBTZ7HHJH7E7WG NOZBUZMA65RGKFS8 NOZCAZ5WH8NBNJ54 NOZCBZGFDXFTFW3K NOZCCZGHDTXXFUDU NOZCDZ9ESUTWSCJQ NOZCEZ43S65SNV4B NOZCFZGTD74D8T7D NOZCGZPJ53PPWPCH NOZCHZ7FTCDQ89FX NOZCIZC7EF89GEUP NOZCJZ8RXTKDRTEV

The codes are valid until September 25, although individual codes can stop working earlier after reaching their usage limit. Each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. Players can redeem only one code per day, and each code can be used only once per account. Guest accounts are not eligible.

How to redeem BGMI codes

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre.

Step 2: Enter your BGMI Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redeem codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, the eligible reward will be sent to the in-game mail.