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BGMI Final Redeem Code Drop: How to Get Golden Miramar Pan and Other Free Rewards

Krafton India has released 51 redeem codes as part of the final drop.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 13:31 IST
BGMI Final Redeem Code Drop: How to Get Golden Miramar Pan and Other Free Rewards

Photo Credit: Krafton India

List of BGMI Redeem Codes for September 23

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Highlights
  • BGMI has released 51 new redeem codes for its September 23 drop
  • The Golden Miramar Pan skin is offered as the top reward
  • Players are allowed to claim only one redeem code per day
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Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is closing out its latest content cycle with one final drop. This means players have one last opportunity to get their hands on free rewards and in-game items before the current run comes to an end. The latest batch arrives alongside the game's 4.6 Update, which introduced the Midnight Hunters theme mode, brought back Ocean Odyssey, and is set to add more India-first content. The September 23 drop brings the Golden Miramar Pan as its highlight reward, alongside other in-game items.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 23

Krafton India has released 51 redeem codes as part of the September 23 drop. The main reward is the Golden Miramar Pan, which is a cosmetic skin featuring a gold-toned finish, engraved detailing, and a polished appearance. The developer says the skin can change the appearance of the in-game frying pan without affecting its gameplay attributes.

The latest release follows a series of daily redeem code drops. Previous rewards included the Dr. Quirk Set, Frilly Ribbon Backpack, Red Football Uniform (Wolves), Secret Legacy Backpack, and Snow Blush Backpack.

  1. NOZBZP3FUA9WMB3A
  2. NOZCZWBD4DR4ECQE
  3. NOZDZ7VQC9KNTQFW
  4. NOZEZB4WVQ7Q6FK3
  5. NOZFZHUQ6GUHC9RQ
  6. NOZGZKRSVBP6R5K6
  7. NOZHZH7C8GUS8J3S
  8. NOZIZCMBDEKMBBBS
  9. NOZJZTDR7D5CQNRK
  10. NOZKZASD4KHRGM6W
  11. NOZLZFSVNGBHFKAB
  12. NOZMZA7MPT59QN5F
  13. NOZNZBAT4H5XHVFD
  14. NOZOZ77USMBXHX83
  15. NOZPZK9XTA9XAXKN
  16. NOZQZDEVVA3E3JER
  17. NOZRZJDUBQK3R35Q
  18. NOZVZC648HDF4KUM
  19. NOZTZ9C8EBCUCA3H
  20. NOZUZM7GP3SA3WBT
  21. NOZBAZNWUEKQRKVM
  22. NOZBBZHPNJJT79XN
  23. NOZBCZWECV7RBEUT
  24. NOZBDZBV36H3PPDS
  25. NOZBEZFSFPJDEEGG
  26. NOZBFZF7TC4ARFC3
  27. NOZBGZT973RVDMWB
  28. NOZBHZJ6M5JR8RX5
  29. NOZBIZ9HTRWSVV94
  30. NOZBJZNA4EHQ7TQ4
  31. NOZBKZ68CTJDW8MK
  32. NOZBLZVMCNRBJHNN
  33. NOZBMZWJN8SQEP64
  34. NOZBNZWSSUVAPJDT
  35. NOZBOZE4FPKF7WPA
  36. NOZBPZ5BDJJQ84FQ
  37. NOZBQZEWQ8RXJMQD
  38. NOZBRZ8NM9FUNTSF
  39. NOZBVZHFB83MDBF3
  40. NOZBTZ7HHJH7E7WG
  41. NOZBUZMA65RGKFS8
  42. NOZCAZ5WH8NBNJ54
  43. NOZCBZGFDXFTFW3K
  44. NOZCCZGHDTXXFUDU
  45. NOZCDZ9ESUTWSCJQ
  46. NOZCEZ43S65SNV4B
  47. NOZCFZGTD74D8T7D
  48. NOZCGZPJ53PPWPCH
  49. NOZCHZ7FTCDQ89FX
  50. NOZCIZC7EF89GEUP
  51. NOZCJZ8RXTKDRTEV

The codes are valid until September 25, although individual codes can stop working earlier after reaching their usage limit. Each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. Players can redeem only one code per day, and each code can be used only once per account. Guest accounts are not eligible.

How to redeem BGMI codes

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre.

Step 2: Enter your BGMI Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redeem codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, the eligible reward will be sent to the in-game mail.

 

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Further reading: BGMI, BGMI Redeem Codes, BGMI redeem codes for outfits, BGMI redeem codes for skins, BGMI Redeem codes today
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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