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Apple Could Host October Event After iPhone 18 Pro Launch, New Home Devices Tipped

Apple might also launch a HomePod model with a 7-inch touchscreen in October.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 13:10 IST
Apple Could Host October Event After iPhone 18 Pro Launch, New Home Devices Tipped

HomePod model with a touchscreen could be called Home Hub

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Highlights
  • Apple could host this year’s third event next month
  • HomePod Mini (2026) was earlier expected to debut this month
  • Apple has yet to confirm this year’s product roadmap
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Apple hosted its ‘Surprise and Shine' event earlier this month, on September 9. The event witnessed the launch of the new iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the company's first passport-style foldable, the iPhone Duo. However, before the launch event took place, leaks suggested that the Cupertino company might also unveil its new HomePod Mini, HomePod with touchscreen, and the Apple TV 4K. Now, the tech giant is expected to launch its new smart home devices next month. Moreover, this year's Apple product lineup might also include the new MacBook Pro models, iPad Mini, and iMac, which might get the new chipsets and displays.

Apple Might Host a Dedicated Event in October

MacRumors predicts that Apple could host another event next month, which might see the launch of new devices. Meanwhile, various other devices are expected to be unveiled via press releases in the following months till the end of the year. However, it is unclear which devices will be introduced during Apple's rumoured October launch event. First, the company could launch the new iPad Mini (2026), which might arrive with either the Apple A20 Pro or Apple A19 Pro chipset.

The iPad Mini (2026) is also expected to sport an OLED display, similar to iPhone models, along with a new speaker system without holes and a water-resistant design. Next, this year could also witness the debut of the new iMac (2026) from Apple, which will reportedly be powered by the M6 processor. The iMac (2026) is said to also ship in new colour options and sport a 24-inch display.

Apart from this, Apple could also refresh the MacBook Pro lineup, with the new 14-inch model getting the M6 chip upgrade. Similarly, Apple is expected to launch the MacBook Pro models with the OLED display upgrade, which could be available in 14-inch and 16-inch display options. The OLED refresh is expected to take place at the end of 2026. Hence, it is unlikely to debut during the rumoured October event.

Moving on to the smart home devices, Apple is expected to unveil the new HomePod Mini (2026) model with a new chipset, which might bring Siri AI support to the device. It is also expected to offer improved sound quality and Apple's N1 chip with support for Wi-Fi 7, along with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. The HomePod Mini could be offered in a red colourway, too. However, Apple might not make any notable design changes to the device.

Additionally, Apple's rumoured HomePod model with a touchscreen is also expected to be launched next month, which could be marketed as Home Hub. It is said to sport a 7-inch square-shaped display. The device will reportedly be powered by an A18 chipset. It is also expected to ship with Siri AI and support FaceTime. Apple might build a new operating system for the device, featuring new clock faces and widgets. It could be available in a tabletop model with a built-in speaker base and a wall-mounted model.

Lastly, Apple is also expected to refresh the Apple TV 4K, which could now be powered by the A17 Pro chipset, featuring 8GB of RAM to enable Apple Intelligence and Siri AI tools. It might also ship with Apple's N1 networking chip with support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Apple might also introduce the new Siri Remote.

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Further reading: MacBook Pro OLED, HomePod Mini, Home Hub, Apple TV 4K, iMac, Mac Mini, Apple, MacBook Pro OLED Launch, HomePod Mini Launch, Home Hub Launch, Apple TV 4K Launch, iMac Launch, Mac Mini Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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