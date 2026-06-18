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Honor Teases MagicOS 11 Update With Liquid Glass-Inspired Design as Early Access Programme Kicks Off

Honor has started recruiting users for the MagicOS 11 Pioneer Edition Early Access Programme in China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 10:54 IST
Honor Teases MagicOS 11 Update With Liquid Glass-Inspired Design as Early Access Programme Kicks Off

Photo Credit: Weibo/@MagicOS

The refreshed design appears throughout different parts of the user interface

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Highlights
  • Honor opens MagicOS 11 Early Access testing in China
  • New teaser videos reveal MagicOS 11's visual overhaul
  • MagicOS 11 brings layered animations and reflective effects
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Honor has offered a first look at MagicOS 11, its upcoming Android 17-based operating system, through a series of teaser videos posted on Weibo. The software introduces a redesigned interface with transparent visual elements, layered animations, and glass-like effects across the system. At the same time, the company has opened an Early Access testing programme for a limited number of flagship smartphones in China. The update is currently being tested ahead of a broader rollout that is expected to reach more devices later.

Honor Shows Off MagicOS 11's New Glass-Inspired Interface in Teaser Videos

The teaser videos on Weibo focus heavily on the software's new visual identity. Menus, controls, and interface elements appear with translucent layers, animated highlights, reflective surfaces, and light refraction effects that create a glass-like appearance. Several of these design choices closely resemble Apple's Liquid Glass interface, including floating visual elements and transparency effects that respond to on-screen movement.

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The refreshed design appears throughout different parts of the user interface, suggesting that Honor is applying the new look across the operating system rather than limiting it to a few apps or menus. The videos indicate that transparency and depth effects will play a central role in the overall user experience when the update arrives.

Honor Offers Early Access to MagicOS 11 on Select Models

Alongside the teasers, Honor has started recruiting users for the MagicOS 11 Pioneer Edition Early Access Programme in China. Registrations are open from June 16 to June 18 through the My Honor app for users running MagicOS version 10.0.0.160. The company is expected to begin reviewing applications around June 22 or June 23.

The initial testing phase is limited to the Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, and Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design. Readers should note that as this is an early build, participants may encounter software issues related to performance, stability, battery life, or device temperatures. Honor has not yet announced a timeline for the stable release of MagicOS 11.

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Honor Magic 8 Pro Air

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.71-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,256x2,808 pixels
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Further reading: Honor, Honor MagicOS 11, Android 17, MagicOS 11, Liquid Glass Design, Apple, Android
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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