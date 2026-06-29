Apple's smart glasses have been in the rumour mill for quite some time, but Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has now predicted that their arrival may take longer than initially expected. The wearable was previously believed to be unveiled later this year, with shipments beginning in early 2027. The first smart glasses from the Cupertino-based tech giant are expected to compete directly with Meta's smart glasses. Meanwhile, the social networking giant released the Meta Glasses last week in global markets. equipped with its Muse Spark AI model and a 12-megapixel camera.

Apple Smart Glasses Launch Timeline Reportedly Revealed

In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that "Apple is preparing to enter the market with its own smart glasses by the end of next year". This contradicts earlier reports that claimed that the glasses would be launched later this year and begin shipping in early 2027.

The delay will give Meta more time to grab market share in the smart glasses market and strengthen its position. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company pioneered and led the smart glasses market, driven by partnerships with brands like EssilorLuxottica SA, which includes eyewear brands, including Ray-Ban, Prada and Oakley.

Gurman notes that Apple has the biggest built-in advantage over Meta, as its first smart glasses will offer tighter integration with the iPhone. Many prospective smart-glasses buyers use iPhone models, and the seamless connectivity of Apple's upcoming smart glasses with iPhone models could make it more difficult for Meta to attract Apple's large user base.

Apple has already restricted some interoperability between iOS and Meta's glasses. He states that "it's hard to imagine that changing once Apple has a competing product of its own".

Gurman believes that partnering with brands like Ray-Ban, the maker of the Wayfarer, could help Meta win over iPhone users. Also, the journalist says Meta is expanding its portfolio with more affordable in-house designs. The price of the Meta Glasses starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 28,000), and he claims Apple is unlikely to come anywhere close to that price point.

The Meta Glasses were launched by Meta in partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica. It uses the Muse Spark AI model and supports live translation across 20 languages. It has a 12-megapixel camera with a 100-degree field of view (FoV).