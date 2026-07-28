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Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Updated With Ability to Browse Threads, Use Meta AI’s Muse Spark and More

Meta’s new software update for Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses is rolling out gradually in select markets.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 17:21 IST
Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Updated With Ability to Browse Threads, Use Meta AI’s Muse Spark and More

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses were launched with a Neural Band

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Highlights
  • Meta Ray-Ban Display users can now share photos to Instants
  • Meta has upgraded Neural Handwriting with Meta AI
  • Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses were launched last year
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Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses were launched in select global markets in September last year as the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant's first smart glasses with an augmented reality screen. Earlier this year, in May, the company also began rolling out Neural Handwriting support to all Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses users. Now, the Menlo Way-based tech giant has announced that it has started rolling out a new software update for its AR smart glasses, bringing various improvements, including support for Threads, the company's microblogging platform. Moreover, the firmware update brings Meta AI's Muse Spark and enhanced Neural Handwriting to Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses.

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Software Update: New Features

In a blog post on Tuesday, the Menlo Way-based tech giant revealed that it has released a new software update to Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses, its first AR smart glasses. The latest firmware version is currently rolling out to the smart glasses “gradually” in select global markets. The company advises users to check later if their Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses haven't received the software update yet. As previously mentioned, the update brings various new upgrades to Meta's wearables.

With the new software update, the Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses users will be able to browse their Threads feed, view media, engage with posts, share to messaging, and use voice commands within the apps, directly from their smart glasses. On top of this, the update also introduces the ability to share photos clicked using the Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses to Instants, Instagram's recently launched feed that appears in the messages window, directly from the smart glasses.

Users will be able to use the voice commands “Hey Meta, share an instant” or “Hey Meta, post an Instant” to access the feature. Additionally, the new update will also bring the ability to share Instagram Reels with contacts, see comments, and search for Reels using voice commands. For example, users can say, “Hey Meta, show me reels of the coolest features on Meta Ray-Ban Display,” to search for a specific Reel, the company highlighted.

Apart from this, the new software update brings multiple AI-powered upgrades to the Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses. The Meta AI suite will be updated with Muse Spark models on the smart glasses. The tech giant claims that this will enable the wearables to generate better answers and clearly understand what a user is looking at to provide improved suggestions.

Lastly, the latest software version will update the Meta Neural Band to bring the Meta AI upgrade to Neural Handwriting. However, this functionality is only available to users enrolled in the early access programme in the US and Canada. After the update, Meta Ray-Band Display Glasses users will be able to ask Meta AI to generate answers without using voice commands. Users will be able to activate Meta AI by double-tapping their thumb and clicking on the Write button on AI Home to enter handwriting mode.

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Further reading: Meta Ray Ban Display Glasses, Meta, Meta Ray Ban Display Glasses Update
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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