With the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 now firmly in the rear window, the focus is shifting towards Apple's September event. While details officially remain under wraps, the rumour mill suggests that the next two years could spell one of the Cupertino-based tech giant's most ambitious hardware roadmaps yet. A seasoned journalist claims Apple is preparing a plethora of new product launches, including a foldable iPhone, camera-equipped AirPods, smart glasses, wearables, and robotic smart home devices.

Apple's 2026, 2027 Product Roadmap

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple's rumoured ambitious hardware lineup is expected to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027 and will feature both refreshed products and entirely new categories. If plans materialise, the period is likely to mark one of the biggest product refresh cycles in Apple's history, providing a major boost under incoming CEO John Ternus, who is set to take the reins beginning in September.

The first of the new launches is said to be the iPhone 18 lineup, comprising the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first-ever foldable iPhone. While details remain under wraps, the rumour mill suggests that the foldable phone, widely known as the iPhone Ultra, could be the most expensive iPhone to date. Apple is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 alongside the new iPhone models.

In addition to smartphones, the tech giant is reportedly developing several Mac models powered by next-generation Apple Silicon chips, along with an updated entry-level iPad with support for Apple Intelligence. Gurman said that a new Apple TV and HomePod mini with Apple Intelligence integration are also in the works and may launch later this year. While the hardware refresh is reported to be minor, the purported devices could gain Apple's new Siri experience.

Apple's 2027 hardware lineup, meanwhile, is believed to be more significant, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. Per Gurman, the tech giant is developing special anniversary iPhone models featuring a near edge-to-edge display and curved glass design. They are likely to arrive alongside a second-generation foldable iPhone.

Apple's wearable ambitions are also said to be gaining traction. The journalist reported that camera-equipped AirPods are under development, aimed at providing visual context to Siri and other Apple Intelligence features. The cameras are likely to only help gain understanding about a user's surroundings and not for photography. The AirPods are tipped to launch around the same period as Apple's first smart glasses, which are expected to compete with products from Meta.

Talking about the same, the smart glasses project has been in the rumour mill for quite a while now. While previous reports hinted towards a 2026 launch window, Gurman suggests the product may arrive toward the end of 2027.

Further down the roadmap, Apple is also rumoured to be developing a tabletop robotic device that features a display mounted on a robotic arm. The purported device could build on Apple's smart home ambitions. It is expected to be launched in late 2027 or 2028. Apart from this, the tech giant could also be working behind-the-scenes on future versions of the Vision headset and, eventually, full-fledged augmented reality glasses, although the launch of such products is not believed to happen anytime soon.