Apple Vision Pro 2 – the rumoured successor to the Cupertino-based tech giant's first-ever mixed-reality headset – may not see the light of day at all, according to a report. This development is reportedly due to poor sales of the AR/VR headset which costs $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) for the base 256GB storage model. However, Apple may still have plans for a cheaper device albeit with fewer features, it is suggested.

No Apple Vision Pro 2

Citing industry sources involved in the supply chain of its components, The Information reported that the Apple Vision Pro 2 development may have been suspended. This is reportedly due to poor sales of the headset being flagged by analysts.

First announced during WWDC 2023, the Vision Pro was initially available only in the US. However, its availability was expanded to several other regions over the last few months, with Apple announcing the sale of the headset in eight new regions, including Singapore, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada and the UK. Apple calls the device its “spatial computer” which enables users to experience apps in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environments.

While the Vision Pro 2 may not happen, Apple still reportedly has plans for a new headset. The report suggests that a cheaper version of the Vision Pro may launch before the end of 2025. This model is speculated to come at a lower price tag with fewer features. To achieve this, Apple is said to have diverted resources from the development of the Vision Pro 2 to another team which may be working to bring down the cost of the Vision Pro's components.

As per the report, the more affordable Vision Pro variant is part of Apple's initial strategy which involved launching the headset in two variants: Standard and Pro, similar to the other devices in the Apple ecosystem such as the iPhone.

