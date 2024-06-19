Technology News

Apple Vision Pro 2 Development Reportedly Halted Amidst Poor Sales; Cheaper Headset Set for 2025 Launch

Apple calls the Vision Pro its “spatial computer” which enables users to experience apps in an AR and VR environment.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2024 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced the Vision Pro sale in eight new regions, including Singapore and China

Highlights
  • Apple has reportedly stopped development of the Vision Pro 2 headset
  • Poor sales are said to be behind Apple moving resources to other teams
  • A cheaper AR/VR headset with fewer features may launch in 2025
Apple Vision Pro 2 – the rumoured successor to the Cupertino-based tech giant's first-ever mixed-reality headset – may not see the light of day at all, according to a report. This development is reportedly due to poor sales of the AR/VR headset which costs $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) for the base 256GB storage model. However, Apple may still have plans for a cheaper device albeit with fewer features, it is suggested.

No Apple Vision Pro 2

Citing industry sources involved in the supply chain of its components, The Information reported that the Apple Vision Pro 2 development may have been suspended. This is reportedly due to poor sales of the headset being flagged by analysts.

First announced during WWDC 2023, the Vision Pro was initially available only in the US. However, its availability was expanded to several other regions over the last few months, with Apple announcing the sale of the headset in eight new regions, including Singapore, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada and the UK. Apple calls the device its “spatial computer” which enables users to experience apps in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environments.

While the Vision Pro 2 may not happen, Apple still reportedly has plans for a new headset. The report suggests that a cheaper version of the Vision Pro may launch before the end of 2025. This model is speculated to come at a lower price tag with fewer features. To achieve this, Apple is said to have diverted resources from the development of the Vision Pro 2 to another team which may be working to bring down the cost of the Vision Pro's components.

As per the report, the more affordable Vision Pro variant is part of Apple's initial strategy which involved launching the headset in two variants: Standard and Pro, similar to the other devices in the Apple ecosystem such as the iPhone.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro 2, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
