iOS 18’s Control Centre Revamp Brings a Quicker Way to Shut Down Your iPhone

With iOS 18, turning off the iPhone might become as simple as pressing a button in the Control Centre.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2024 17:44 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Sebastian Bednarek

The new power button is introduced with the iOS 18 Developer Beta 1 update for the iPhone

Highlights
  • Apple introduced a new power button with iOS 18 Developer Beta 1 update
  • It can be used to quickly turn off the iPhone via the Control Centre
  • The update is also reported to extend the reserve power of the iPhone
Apple introduced several new features for the iPhone with the iOS 18 showcase at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on Monday. One of the key highlights was the Control Centre revamp that is getting a new controls gallery with many more options than before. Furthermore, users will also be able to swipe across pages to access additional controls and toggles. One feature Apple did not showcase but has made its way to iOS 18 is an easier way to turn off the iPhone.

New Power off shortcut on iPhone

The iOS 18 Developer Beta 1 brings the revamped Control Centre. One of the notable additions is a quick option to turn off the iPhone. Instead of having to press and hold the Volume Down + Power buttons and then swipe the slider, the new power button can be toggled to turn off the device quickly.

iPhone power button New Power Button in iOS 18 Control Centre

New Power Button in iOS 18 Control Centre

As visible in the image above, this shortcut can be found in the Control Centre at the top-right corner of the screen. To access it, simply swipe down to bring up the Control Centre. Tap on the new power button and it will bring up the slider used to turn the iPhone off.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability and usability of this feature by installing the iOS 18 Developer Beta 1 update. This new shortcut is just one of the many features which Apple added to the iPhone with its new update but did not advertise during the keynote at the developer event.

Extended power reserve

Another feature which Apple did not advertise but is said to have been rolled out is an extended power reserve. With iOS 18, the iPhone still continues to display the time even when it runs out of juice for an extended period, it is claimed. The discovery was made by a user in the iOSBeta subreddit.

Furthermore, an “iPhone is Findable” banner also allegedly appears at the bottom of the screen, suggesting that the Find My feature might work for a longer duration with the extended power reserve.

Further reading: iOS 18, Apple, iPhone, WWDC 2024
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Build AI Capabilities to Make Alexa Smarter

