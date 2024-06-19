Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Gigabyte Aorus 16X, Gigabyte G6X AI Backed Gaming Laptops Debut in India: Price, Specifications

Gigabyte Aorus 16X, Gigabyte G6X AI-Backed Gaming Laptops Debut in India: Price, Specifications

Gigabyte Aorus 16X and Gigabyte G6X laptops support 100W PD charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2024 17:13 IST
Gigabyte Aorus 16X, Gigabyte G6X AI-Backed Gaming Laptops Debut in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Gigabyte

Gigabyte Aorus 16X and Gigabyte G6X laptops are offered in shades of grey

Highlights
  • Gigabyte Auros 16X laptops are powered by up to Intel Core i9 CPUs
  • The Gigabyte G6X series models get Intel Core i7 chipsets
  • The Gigabyte Auros 16X, Gigabyte G6X are backed by 99Wh batteries
Advertisement

Gigabyte has unveiled the Aorus 16X and the G6X series of gaming laptops in India. They feature Microsoft CoPilot and the company's AI Nexus technology that is said to help with AI tasks and generative AI applications. The Aorus 16X laptops are also equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. The Aorus 16X and the Gigabyte G6X models have 16-inch screens and offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. They can be configured with up to Intel Core i9 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Gigabyte Aorus 16X, Gigabyte G6X price in India

Gigabyte confirmed in a press note that the prices of the Gigabyte Aorus 16X and the G6X gaming laptops in India range from Rs. 96,999 to Rs. 1,89,999. The exact prices of each model have not yet been listed. The laptops will be available for purchase in the country in July via online and offline retail stores.

The Gigabyte Aorus 16X ASG and Aorus 16X 9KG models are offered in two colour options - Aurora Gray and Midnight Gray. Meanwhile, the Gigabyte G6X 9KG and G6X 9MG come in a single Gunmetal Gray shade.

Gigabyte Aorus 16X, Gigabyte G6X specifications, features

The Gigabyte Aorus 16X gaming laptops sport 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) displays with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification, and Pantone Validated colour accuracy certification. The Gigabyte G6X laptops, on the other hand, feature 16-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) screens with similar refresh rate and aspect ratio. 

Auros 16X lineup can be configured with up to Intel Core i9 CPUs paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Meanwhile, the Gigabyte G6X series comes with Intel Core i7 chips with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The Gigabyte G6X laptops also offer Microsoft CoPilot features, while the Gigabyte Auros 16X come with in-house AI Nexus technology.

Gigabyte also confirmed that the Auros 16X models are equipped with 3-zone RGB backlit keyboards, while the G6X variants get 1-zone RGB backlit keyboards. The laptops are equipped with dual speakers, microphones, and Dolby Audio support. Connectivity options include support for up to Wi-Fi 7 and up to Bluetooth 5.4.

The Gigabyte Aorus 16X and the Gigabyte G6X laptops are backed by 99Wh batteries with support for 100W PD charging and come with up to 240W AC chargers.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gigabyte Aorus 16X, Gigabyte G6X, Gigabyte Aorus 16X India launch, Gigabyte G6X India launch, Gigabyte Aorus 16X price in India, Gigabyte G6X price in India, Gigabyte Aorus 16X specifications, Gigabyte G6X specifications, Gigabyte
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nintendo Direct: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership Revealed
Vivo Y58 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of June 20 Launch
Gigabyte Aorus 16X, Gigabyte G6X AI-Backed Gaming Laptops Debut in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to Launch in India on June 24; Design Revealed
  2. HMD Skyline Surfaces on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Samsung Tipped to Launch Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim: Here's When It May Arrive
  4. Asus Vivobook S 15 Goes on Sale as Company's First Copilot+ PC
  5. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Console to Launch in India on This Day
  6. Android 15 Beta 3 With Improved Passkey Support Released: How to Download
  7. Moto Buds+ Review
  8. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Make Global Debut: Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo Y58 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of June 20 Launch
  10. Why the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G Is the Best Rugged and Water-Resistant Smartphone in India - Worth Every Penny
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Go India Launch Date Set for June 27; Key Features Confirmed
  2. iOS 18 Improves iPhone’s Neural Engine Performance by 25 Percent, Geekbench Score Suggests
  3. Apple Vision Pro 2 Development Reportedly Halted Amidst Poor Sales; Cheaper Headset Set for 2025 Launch
  4. Gigabyte Aorus 16X, Gigabyte G6X AI-Backed Gaming Laptops Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo Y58 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of June 20 Launch
  6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) With AMD Ryzen 9 Processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU Launched in India
  7. Nvidia Rides AI Boom to Dethrone Microsoft as World's Most Valuable Company
  8. Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra Price and Colour Options Leak Alongside Details of Moto G85 5G
  9. Google Pixel Tablet Gains Circle to Search Access via Action Key on Android 15 Beta 3: Report
  10. Nintendo Direct: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »