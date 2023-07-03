Nothing Phone 2 could be equipped with a dual rear camera setup like its predecessor, according to a leaked image that has surfaced online, days ahead of the smartphone's debut. The second smartphone from the UK-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will pack a 4,700mAh battery. The company previously teased the lower portion of the rear panel of the Nothing Phone 2, which will feature a modified version of the Glyph interface.

Tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter: @passionategeekz) on Sunday leaked an image of the purported Nothing Phone 2 on Twitter with octopus emoji — the Nothing Phone 1 featured a parrot, while the company's teasers for the upcoming smartphone show octopus tentacles around the handset. However, the image shared by the tipster only shows the top left corner of the rear end of the handset, surrounded by a part of the company's unique Glyph interface.

Nothing Phone 2 is shown to sport a dual rear camera setup

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Paras Guglani

The image of the Nothing Phone 2 appears to corroborate reports that the handset will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup. While the camera unit appears similar to the Nothing Phone 1, there's no word on the specifications for the front and rear cameras on the Nothing Phone 2. The Glyph interface around the camera module of the upcoming smartphone has also been redesigned, according to the leaked image.

While Nothing hasn't revealed the camera specifications of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, it has confirmed several details of the handset that had previously leaked online. The phone is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display.

The smartphone will be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery — larger than the 4,500mAh battery on the Nothing Phone 1 — that can be charged over a USB Type-C port. The charging cable for the Nothing Phone 2 will have a "transparent" design that shows some of the device's internal components, just like the company's other products. The phone will receive three years of OS updates and four years of security updates, according to the company.

