Nothing Phone 2 Dual Rear Camera Module With New Glyph Interface Layout Leaks Ahead of Debut: Details

Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature the same number of cameras as is predecessor.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2023 12:36 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Dual Rear Camera Module With New Glyph Interface Layout Leaks Ahead of Debut: Details

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks)

A leaked image of the Nothing Phone 2 appears to corroborate previously leaked renders (above)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 will launch in India on July 11
  • An image of the phone's rear cameras recently surfaced online
  • The Nothing Phone 2 is shown to feature a dual rear camera setup

Nothing Phone 2 could be equipped with a dual rear camera setup like its predecessor, according to a leaked image that has surfaced online, days ahead of the smartphone's debut. The second smartphone from the UK-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will pack a 4,700mAh battery. The company previously teased the lower portion of the rear panel of the Nothing Phone 2, which will feature a modified version of the Glyph interface.

Tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter: @passionategeekz) on Sunday leaked an image of the purported Nothing Phone 2 on Twitter with octopus emoji — the Nothing Phone 1 featured a parrot, while the company's teasers for the upcoming smartphone show octopus tentacles around the handset. However, the image shared by the tipster only shows the top left corner of the rear end of the handset, surrounded by a part of the company's unique Glyph interface.

nothing phone 2 camera design passionategeekz twitter nothing phone 2

Nothing Phone 2 is shown to sport a dual rear camera setup
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Paras Guglani

 

The image of the Nothing Phone 2 appears to corroborate reports that the handset will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup. While the camera unit appears similar to the Nothing Phone 1, there's no word on the specifications for the front and rear cameras on the Nothing Phone 2. The Glyph interface around the camera module of the upcoming smartphone has also been redesigned, according to the leaked image.

While Nothing hasn't revealed the camera specifications of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, it has confirmed several details of the handset that had previously leaked online. The phone is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display.

The smartphone will be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery — larger than the 4,500mAh battery on the Nothing Phone 1 — that can be charged over a USB Type-C port. The charging cable for the Nothing Phone 2 will have a "transparent" design that shows some of the device's internal components, just like the company's other products. The phone will receive three years of OS updates and four years of security updates, according to the company.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2 design, Nothing Phone 2 camera, Nothing Phone 2 specifications, Nothing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Nothing Phone 2 Dual Rear Camera Module With New Glyph Interface Layout Leaks Ahead of Debut: Details
