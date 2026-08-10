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Apple Reportedly Plans Major Apple Watch Lineup Overhaul, Considers Ceramic Case Options, Screen-Free Design

Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 are expected to launch with performance upgrades.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 11:44 IST
Apple Reportedly Plans Major Apple Watch Lineup Overhaul, Considers Ceramic Case Options, Screen-Free Design

Apple Watch Series 11 is latest smartwatch from the tech giant

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Highlights
  • Apple Watch with a ceramic case could be launched next year
  • Apple could be considering a Watch with a round dial
  • Apple has yet to confirm these details
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The Apple Watch Series 12 is expected to launch later this year, in September, along with the Apple Watch Ultra 4, iPhone 18 Pro series, and iPhone Ultra. Recently, various details about the upcoming Apple smartwatches surfaced online, suggesting that the wearables will deliver a notable performance enhancement over their predecessors, while retaining their design. Now, a report suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant is also working on a major design overhaul for the entire Apple Watch lineup. The Tim Cook-led company is said to be working on new case options for the future Apple Watch lineup, which could launch by next year.

Apple Watch Series Overhaul: What to Expect?

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning a major overhaul of the entire Apple Watch lineup. The company is reportedly working on new styles for the future Apple Watch models. Moreover, the tech giant is also said to be considering bringing back ceramic case options for its wearables, which could be launched later this year or in 2027.

Similarly, Apple is also planning to launch the new Apple Watch models in new colour options and band options, along with “a series of new health and fitness-related upgrades”, Gurman highlights. Apart from this, Apple's industrial design team is also reportedly exploring a “broader rethink of its smartwatches over the past year or so”.

As part of the overhaul, the tech giant is said to be considering a new Apple Watch model with a screen-free design. With this, Apple could be looking to compete with the newly launched screenless wearables launched by Apple's rivals, like Google's Fitbit Air and Garmin's Circa, along with the existing players in the market. Garmin highlights that screen-free wearables “are cheaper, lighter and, for many people, more fun and convenient to use”.

Apple is also reportedly looking at other types of screens and various sizes for the future Apple Watch models. One such option is an Apple Watch model with a round dial. However, Gurman claims that this is “unlikely to hit the market”. The company might also introduce new premium models, which might join the Apple Watch Ultra and Hermès variants. Interestingly, the tech giant is also said to be working on more affordable options apart from the SE models.

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Further reading: Apple Watch Ceramic Case, Apple Watch, Apple, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Apple Reportedly Plans Major Apple Watch Lineup Overhaul, Considers Ceramic Case Options, Screen-Free Design
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