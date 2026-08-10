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Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Come in Silver and Dark Blue, Leak Suggests

Apple is reportedly working on a thin hinge that could help make the iPhone Ultra inner screen appear almost crease-free.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 11:45 IST
Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Come in Silver and Dark Blue, Leak Suggests

Apple’s entry could expand the foldable smartphone market

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Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra may launch in silver and dark blue finishes
  • The iPhone Ultra may measure 4.5mm when folded
  • Smart Analytics Global expects strong foldable demand
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Apple's first foldable iPhone could reportedly be available in silver and dark blue, according to new leaked images. The colours have surfaced on camera protectors shared by a tipster, suggesting the finishes Apple could offer on its first foldable handset. The purported iPhone Ultra is expected to arrive later this year alongside Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup. The latest leak also adds to earlier reports about the device, although the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm any details about its upcoming foldable.

iPhone Ultra Leak Reveals Possible Colours and Dual-Camera Design

Tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) shared images on X showing two camera protectors for the purported iPhone Ultra in silver and dark blue. As these are third-party accessories based on reported supply chain information, their colours may not exactly match Apple's final finishes. However, the images suggest that Apple could use deep blue instead of the dark grey or black colour mentioned in earlier reports.

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The leaked accessories also appear to show a dual-camera system. This would give the foldable a different camera setup from the iPhone 18 Pro, which is expected to feature three rear cameras. The dual-camera configuration could be one of the compromises made to keep the foldable's design compact.

Previous reports have also pointed to Apple's focus on minimising the crease on the foldable's inner display. The iPhone Ultra screen could be nearly as flat as the one on the Oppo Find N6. Apple is reportedly testing a liquid metal hinge as well as a 3D-printed design, with the latter potentially reducing the number of moving parts and improving structural strength while keeping the handset lighter.

Apple is also reportedly working on a thin hinge that could help make the inner screen appear almost crease-free. The iPhone Ultra is rumoured to be just 4.5mm thick when folded, compared with 5.6mm for the iPhone Air. Other reported construction details include a titanium and aluminium frame, a structural glass mid-frame and advanced optically clear adhesive.

The iPhone Ultra is tipped to have a starting price of at least $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,90,500), while other reports have suggested a figure closer to $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2,19,000). Despite the expected price, Smart Analytics Global estimates that Apple's rumoured foldable could account for up to 25 percent of global foldable smartphone shipments within months of its release. Apple's entry could increase the overall foldable market by around 20 percent.

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Further reading: Apple, iPhone Ultra, iPhone Fold, Apple foldable iPhone
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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