Apple Watch Series 11 was launched in India, along with other global markets, in September last year. The smartwatch was accompanied by the Watch SE 3 and Watch Ultra 3, with the SE model getting significant upgrades. This year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its next-generation smartwatch models, including the Apple Watch Series 12. Now, details regarding the new models have surfaced online, hinting that the company is currently in the late stages of development of the new Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Ultra 4. The smartwatches will reportedly be introduced without major redesigned elements, while focusing on internal improvements.

Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 Might Launch With Internal Improvements

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that the Tim Cook-led tech giant is currently in the late-stage testing phase of the three new Apple Watch models, namely Apple Watch Series 12 (Wi-Fi only), Apple Watch Series 12 (Cellular), and Apple Watch Ultra 4, internally codenamed N237, N238, and N240.

This hints that the company is targeting the regular September launch for the new smartwatch models this year, too. However, the report indicates that the Cupertino-based tech giant will not launch the Apple Watch SE 4 this year, considering that the Watch SE 3 was launched in September 2025 with a “major refresh” and other enhancements. The company reportedly decided to maintain the “usual extended gap” between the two models.

Further, Apple is not expected to introduce major redesigned elements with the Apple Watch Series 12 and the Watch Ultra 4, which might retain their respective predecessors' design. However, some internal enhancements could be in the works for the Apple wearables. For reference, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 might ship with health and fitness-tracking improvements, along with a new chipset and performance enhancements.

Meanwhile, the iPhone-maker is reportedly planning notable upgrades and design changes for future Apple Watch models. However, the same are expected to be introduced in the coming years. Apple is also said to be working on the blood-sugar detection functionality for the Apple Watch models, which could be released “sometime later this decade”. However, Apple has yet to confirm these developments.