Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on ACs From Carrier, Panasonic, LG, Voltas and More

Prime members can also get coupon discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 on select products, while exchange offers can provide savings of up to Rs. 6,000.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 August 2026 16:33 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on ACs From Carrier, Panasonic, LG, Voltas and More

Panasonic's 2-ton AC is available for Rs. 61,990

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • General's 1.5-ton AC costs Rs. 58,640 in the sale
  • Hitachi's 1.5-ton model drops to Rs. 45,500
  • Voltas offers a 1.5-ton 5-star AC for Rs. 39,990
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 began on August 7, bringing discounts across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, home appliances and other electronics for shoppers in India. Air conditioners are also part of the ongoing offers, with models from brands such as Carrier, LG, Midea, Panasonic, Daikin, Hitachi, Voltas, Lloyd, General and more available at discounted prices. Split inverter ACs are advertised as starting at Rs. 20,490, while shoppers can also find bank, exchange and coupon offers on select models.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on ACs

If you're planning to beat the summer heat without stretching your budget too far, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has a range of AC deals worth checking out. Shoppers using eligible HDFC Bank transactions can get 10 percent off, up to Rs. 10,500. Prime members can also get coupon discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 on select products, while exchange offers can provide savings of up to Rs. 6,000.

The selection covers different room sizes and capacities, with 1-ton ACs recommended for smaller rooms, 1.5-ton models suited to master bedrooms and rooms up to around 150 square feet, and 2-ton units aimed at larger rooms of 180 square feet or more. Buyers can also choose from features such as energy-efficient operation, smart AC controls, air purification, dehumidification and silent cooling, depending on the model.

Beyond ACs, we've already put together our picks of the best deals on other electronics during the sale, including home theatre systems, vacuum cleaners, security cameras and more. So, if you're shopping for multiple home appliances, there's plenty more worth checking out during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Best AC Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star AC Rs. 79,990 Rs. 61,990 Buy Here
General 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 69,430 Rs. 58,640 Buy Here
Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 91,600 Rs. 58,490 Buy Here
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 77,990 Rs. 45,500 Buy Here
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 66,990 Rs. 43,990 Buy Here
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 75,590 Rs. 42,140 Buy Here
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 63,500 Rs. 41,740 Buy Here
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 61,300 Rs. 39,990 Buy Here
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 75,190 Rs. 33,240 Buy Here
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 56,100 Rs. 32,990 Buy Here
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 67,990 Rs. 27,240 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale 2026, AC deals, air conditioner deals, best AC deals, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Soundbars From JBL, Sony, Boat and More

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on ACs From Carrier, Panasonic, LG, Voltas and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Ink Tank, All-in-One Printers
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Headphones
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets From Xiaomi and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Home Security Cameras from CP Plus, Qubo and More Brands
  2. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Is Free to Claim on Ubisoft Store for a Week
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung and More Brands
  4. Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HPC Camera Sensor Announced With Better HDR and Low-Light Performance
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. iQOO Z11 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset
  7. Pova AI Buds Pro India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  8. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch Date Announced as Key Specifications, Features Surface Online
  9. Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Now Available on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Says More Galaxy Z Flip Users Are Upgrading to Galaxy Z Fold 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »