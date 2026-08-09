Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 began on August 7, bringing discounts across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, home appliances and other electronics for shoppers in India. Air conditioners are also part of the ongoing offers, with models from brands such as Carrier, LG, Midea, Panasonic, Daikin, Hitachi, Voltas, Lloyd, General and more available at discounted prices. Split inverter ACs are advertised as starting at Rs. 20,490, while shoppers can also find bank, exchange and coupon offers on select models.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on ACs

If you're planning to beat the summer heat without stretching your budget too far, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has a range of AC deals worth checking out. Shoppers using eligible HDFC Bank transactions can get 10 percent off, up to Rs. 10,500. Prime members can also get coupon discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 on select products, while exchange offers can provide savings of up to Rs. 6,000.

The selection covers different room sizes and capacities, with 1-ton ACs recommended for smaller rooms, 1.5-ton models suited to master bedrooms and rooms up to around 150 square feet, and 2-ton units aimed at larger rooms of 180 square feet or more. Buyers can also choose from features such as energy-efficient operation, smart AC controls, air purification, dehumidification and silent cooling, depending on the model.

Beyond ACs, we've already put together our picks of the best deals on other electronics during the sale, including home theatre systems, vacuum cleaners, security cameras and more. So, if you're shopping for multiple home appliances, there's plenty more worth checking out during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Best AC Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

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