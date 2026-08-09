Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 began on August 7, bringing deals across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, audio products and other electronics for shoppers in India. Home audio is also getting its share of the offers, with soundbars from brands including JBL, Sony, Govo, Zebronics, Mivi and Boat available at discounted prices. The selection covers different budgets, while some listings also offer additional savings through eligible bank discounts or coupons, giving shoppers more ways to lower the final purchase price.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Soundbars

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 70 percent on speakers and soundbars, with select models also eligible for additional bank and coupon savings. Buyers should check the respective product listing for the latest effective price and applicable offer details before placing an order.

The JBL Cinema SB560 leads the selection with a sale price of Rs. 11,999, reduced from its listed price of Rs. 25,999. Buyers using eligible HDFC Bank cards can also get an additional 10 percent discount. The Sony HT-S100F follows at Rs. 7,989, down from Rs. 14,990, with a flat Rs. 200 discount is available on select bank cards.

Meanwhile, the Govo Gosurround 900 drops to Rs. 4,999 from Rs. 17,999, while the Zebronics 120W Soundbar is available for Rs. 3,699 against Rs. 11,999. Both models are also eligible for an additional 10 percent discount with select HDFC Bank cards.

For those shopping on a tighter budget, the Mivi Nex 90 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar costs Rs. 2,749, down from Rs. 8,999. The Boat Avante Bar 490 is the lowest-priced item in this roundup at Rs. 849, compared to Rs. 3,490. An available coupon reduces the payable amount to Rs. 823.53, while Amazon Pay ICICI card users can also get up to 5 percent cashback.

Best Soundbar Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

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