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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Soundbars From JBL, Sony, Boat and More

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 70 percent on speakers and soundbars, with select models also eligible for additional bank and coupon savings.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 August 2026 15:32 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Soundbars From JBL, Sony, Boat and More

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony HT-S100F is available for Rs. 7,989

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Highlights
  • JBL Cinema SB560 drops to Rs. 11,999 in the sale
  • Zebronics 120W Soundbar falls to Rs. 3,699
  • Select soundbars get an extra 10 percent bank discount
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 began on August 7, bringing deals across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, audio products and other electronics for shoppers in India. Home audio is also getting its share of the offers, with soundbars from brands including JBL, Sony, Govo, Zebronics, Mivi and Boat available at discounted prices. The selection covers different budgets, while some listings also offer additional savings through eligible bank discounts or coupons, giving shoppers more ways to lower the final purchase price.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Soundbars

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 70 percent on speakers and soundbars, with select models also eligible for additional bank and coupon savings. Buyers should check the respective product listing for the latest effective price and applicable offer details before placing an order.

The JBL Cinema SB560 leads the selection with a sale price of Rs. 11,999, reduced from its listed price of Rs. 25,999. Buyers using eligible HDFC Bank cards can also get an additional 10 percent discount. The Sony HT-S100F follows at Rs. 7,989, down from Rs. 14,990, with a flat Rs. 200 discount is available on select bank cards.

Meanwhile, the Govo Gosurround 900 drops to Rs. 4,999 from Rs. 17,999, while the Zebronics 120W Soundbar is available for Rs. 3,699 against Rs. 11,999. Both models are also eligible for an additional 10 percent discount with select HDFC Bank cards.

For those shopping on a tighter budget, the Mivi Nex 90 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar costs Rs. 2,749, down from Rs. 8,999. The Boat Avante Bar 490 is the lowest-priced item in this roundup at Rs. 849, compared to Rs. 3,490. An available coupon reduces the payable amount to Rs. 823.53, while Amazon Pay ICICI card users can also get up to 5 percent cashback.

Best Soundbar Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
JBL Cinema SB560 Rs. 25,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Here
Sony HT-S100F Rs. 14,990 Rs. 7,989 Buy Here
Govo Gosurround 900 Rs. 17,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Here
Zebronics 120W Soundbar Rs. 11,999 Rs. 3,699 Buy Here
Mivi Nex 90 Wireless Soundbar Rs. 8,999 Rs. 2,749 Buy Here
Boat Avante Bar 490 Rs. 3,490 Rs. 823.53 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale 2026, soundbar deals, soundbars, best soundbars, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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