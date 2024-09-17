Technology News
Apple Watch Users Can Now Change the Default Ringtone With WatchOS 11 Update

In addition to changing ringtones, Apple Watch users can now access insights based on their recent health metrics via the new Vitals app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 September 2024 18:16 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch now offers a total of eight ringtone options with watchOS 11 update

Highlights
  • watchOS 11 now allows users to change ringtones on Apple Watch
  • It is also bringing a new widgets for the Smart Stack app
  • watchOS 11 compatible models include Apple Watch Series 6 or later
WatchOS 11 was released by Apple on Monday as the latest operating system (OS) for the Apple Watch. It introduces features such as a Training Load, a new Vitals app, the ability to understand workout strain, better support during pregnancy, and an improved smart stack with Live Activities. However, one feature which the Cupertino-based tech giant did not explicitly advertise, but has made its way to the Apple Watch, is the ability to change the default ringtone.

Changing Ringtones on Apple Watch

Since its launch, there have been only slight changes to the Apple Watch's ringtone. Although Watch Series 3 introduced a new version of it, users still did not have the option to select the one they wanted. However, the new watchOS 11 update changes this by introducing several ringtone options.

watchos 11 ringtone apple watchOS 11

Option to Select Custom Ringtones on watchOS 11

Users now have eight different ringtones to choose from: Focus, Jingle, Nighthawk, Pebbles, Transmit, Twirl, Windup, and Wonder.

Ringtones on the Apple Watch can be changed by delving into Settings and then navigating to the Sound & Haptics tab. It will be available under the Ringtones option. Additionally, users can also customise the notification tones for texts, emails and calendar alerts.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the feature's availability on the Apple Watch after updating to watchOS 11.

Other New Features

In addition to the ability to change ringtones, Apple Watch users can now access insights based on their recent health metrics via the new Vitals app. Additionally, they can also keep a check on their fitness activities courtesy of the Training Load feature. Apple is also introducing other widgets to Smart Stack, such as Shazam, Translate, Distance, Photos, severe weather alerts and Live Activities.

Fitness rings on the Apple Watch are now customisable, meaning users can now “pause” them to take time off from training, without it hampering their award streaks. watchOS 11 also adds an improved Photos watch face which leverages machine learning to identify the ideal images to create a sense of depth. There is also a new Dynamic Mode that automatically switches the wallpaper when the user raises their wrist.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
