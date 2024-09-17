iPhone 16 series was launched by Apple on September 9 and it will be available on store shelves starting September 20. With its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Cupertino-based tech giant has hiked the battery replacement cost of the top-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max globally and in India. While users who have an Apple Care+ subscription will get a battery replacement for free, those without will now need to shell out more if their battery requires a service.

iPhone 16 Pro Models Battery Replacement

According to Apple India's iPhone Repair & Service page, battery replacement for the iPhone 16 Pro now costs Rs. 11,800. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro battery replacement costs Rs. 9,800, translating into a hike of Rs. 2,000. The same battery replacement cost applies to the iPhone 16 Pro Max too. This applies to out-of-warranty iPhone models.

However, that is not the case for the standard iPhone 16 models. Servicing the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus batteries still costs Rs. 9,800 – the same cost as the standard iPhone 15 models.

This is the first time since the iPhone 14 launch that the Cupertino-based tech giant raised prices for the battery service. While the iPhone 13's battery replacement cost Rs. 8,800, it was hiked by Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 9,800 with the debut of the iPhone 14 series. Apple supports battery service for iPhone 7, iPhone SE (2020) and later models. The price list of iPhone battery replacement is as follows: