iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Battery Replacements Cost More in India Than Previous Models

Servicing the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus batteries still costs Rs. 9,800, which is the same as the standard iPhone 15 models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 September 2024 15:35 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 series users can subscribe to Apple Care+ within 60 days of purchase

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max battery replacement costs Rs. 2,000 more
  • Apple has also hiked the battery service prices globally
  • Standard iPhone 16 models can still be serviced at previous prices
iPhone 16 series was launched by Apple on September 9 and it will be available on store shelves starting September 20. With its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Cupertino-based tech giant has hiked the battery replacement cost of the top-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max globally and in India. While users who have an Apple Care+ subscription will get a battery replacement for free, those without will now need to shell out more if their battery requires a service.

iPhone 16 Pro Models Battery Replacement

According to Apple India's iPhone Repair & Service page, battery replacement for the iPhone 16 Pro now costs Rs. 11,800. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro battery replacement costs Rs. 9,800, translating into a hike of Rs. 2,000. The same battery replacement cost applies to the iPhone 16 Pro Max too. This applies to out-of-warranty iPhone models.

However, that is not the case for the standard iPhone 16 models. Servicing the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus batteries still costs Rs. 9,800 – the same cost as the standard iPhone 15 models.

This is the first time since the iPhone 14 launch that the Cupertino-based tech giant raised prices for the battery service. While the iPhone 13's battery replacement cost Rs. 8,800, it was hiked by Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 9,800 with the debut of the iPhone 14 series. Apple supports battery service for iPhone 7, iPhone SE (2020) and later models. The price list of iPhone battery replacement is as follows:

iPhone Model Battery Replacement Cost
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs. 11,800
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Rs. 9,800
iPhone 15 Series Rs. 9,800
iPhone 14 Series Rs. 9,800
iPhone 13 Series Rs. 8,800
iPhone 12 Series Rs. 8,800
iPhone 11 Series Rs. 8,800
iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR Rs. 8,800
iPhone SE (2020), iPhone SE (2022) Rs. 6,800
iPhone 8 Series Rs. 6,800
iPhone 7 Series Rs. 6,800

iPhone users who have subscribed to Apple Care+ will still be able to get free battery replacements. In addition to India, the battery service costs have also been revised globally.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro battery replacement, iPhone 16 Pro Max battery replacement, Apple Care
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Comment
 
 

