iOS 18 was rolled out for iPhone users globally on Monday. It includes changes such as home and lock screen customisation, revamped apps, and more options in the Control Centre. The update also includes two features that are new to iOS but have been long-existent on Android: Rich Communication Services (RCS) Messaging and T9 Dialling. While the former claims to enhance the messaging experience, the latter can make the process of dialling numbers a lot quicker.

RCS Messaging and T9 Dialling in iOS 18

Apple says it is finally introducing RCS Messaging on iPhone, following years of pressure put on it by Google. Backed by the GSM Association, RCS is a messaging system that is widely considered to be a successor to traditional SMS messaging. The feature, available within the Messages app, bundles end-to-end encryption, support for sharing media in high resolution, sending messages over Wi-Fi, and chat indicators, with those who do not own an Apple device.

Another new addition is T9 Dialling in the Phone app. This allows users to dial anyone's number from the address book by typing their name on the keypad – similar to entering name on a feature phone. They can enter the numbers which correspond to the first few letters of the receiver's name.

While both of these features are now arriving on iPhone with iOS 18, Android users have had them for years.

Other iOS 18 Features

iOS 18 also brings call recording to the iPhone. Users can also see transcripts of the saved calls in the Notes app. Apple has brought deeper home and lock screen customisation by enabling users to tweak the icons and apply tints of various colours. They can also resize apps and widgets, and rearrange them anywhere on the home screen.

There are more options in the Control Centre too, with a new ability of adding secondary pages and changing its layout. There is also a revamped Photos app, a new Passwords app and other system-wide improvements.