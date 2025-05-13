Apple rolled out the watchOS 11.5 update and macOS 15.5 update on Monday, and the latest versions of these operating systems have introduced a couple of new features. The company has made it easier to purchase content using an Apple Watch when using Apple TV on a third party device. Meanwhile, the company has also improved its parental controls features with the macOS 15.5 update. Apple is set to unveil the next versions of its operating system next month, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025).

watchOS 11.5 and macOS 15.5 Updates: What's New

After updating to watchOS 11.5, users will see a new Pride Harmony wallpaper, and it supports the improved always-on display mode on the company's latest smartwatch model. This means that you will see the hand that represents seconds move even when the display is dimmed in always-on mode, when using this watch face on the Apple Watch Series 10. Other watch faces that support this functionality on the latest model are Activity Digital, Flux, Reflections, and Unity Rhythm.

The latest update adds a new button that allows users to purchase content using their Apple Watch, when using the Apple TV app on a third party device, such as an Android TV or smartphone. Apple has also fixed a bug that would not show a notification on a connected iPhone when the Apple Watch battery is fully charged.

Meanwhile, the macOS 15.5 update only has one notable change that users will notice after they set up parental controls on Apple devices for their children. After macOS 15.5 is installed, parents will receive a notification when a Screen Time passcode (used to control settings) is entered on a child's phone. This will inform a parent or guardian in case a child manages to guess the passcode that is used to manage these controls.

Apple is expected to unveil watchOS 12 and macOS 16 next month, alongside iOS 19 and iPadOS 19. These updates are expected to introduce new designs, along with support for even more artificial intelligence (Apple Intelligence) features on supported devices. We can expect to learn more when Apple unveils its next OS updates on June 9, at WWDC 2025.