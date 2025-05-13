Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • watchOS 11.5 Update Released With Pride Harmony Watch Face; macOS 15.5 Arrives With Improved Parental Controls

watchOS 11.5 Update Released With Pride Harmony Watch Face; macOS 15.5 Arrives With Improved Parental Controls

You can now purchase content on your Apple Watch while using the Apple TV app on third party devices.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2025 12:32 IST
watchOS 11.5 Update Released With Pride Harmony Watch Face; macOS 15.5 Arrives With Improved Parental Controls

Photo Credit: Apple

The new Pride Harmony face is part of the watchOS 11.5 update

Highlights
  • Apple has rolled out watchOS 11.5 and macOS 15.5
  • The macOS 15 .5 update has improved parental controls functionality
  • Apple is expected to unveil watchOS 12 and macOS 16 in June
Advertisement

Apple rolled out the watchOS 11.5 update and macOS 15.5 update on Monday, and the latest versions of these operating systems have introduced a couple of new features. The company has made it easier to purchase content using an Apple Watch when using Apple TV on a third party device. Meanwhile, the company has also improved its parental controls features with the macOS 15.5 update. Apple is set to unveil the next versions of its operating system next month, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025).

watchOS 11.5 and macOS 15.5 Updates: What's New

After updating to watchOS 11.5, users will see a new Pride Harmony wallpaper, and it supports the improved always-on display mode on the company's latest smartwatch model. This means that you will see the hand that represents seconds move even when the display is dimmed in always-on mode, when using this watch face on the Apple Watch Series 10. Other watch faces that support this functionality on the latest model are Activity Digital, Flux, Reflections, and Unity Rhythm.

The latest update adds a new button that allows users to purchase content using their Apple Watch, when using the Apple TV app on a third party device, such as an Android TV or smartphone. Apple has also fixed a bug that would not show a notification on a connected iPhone when the Apple Watch battery is fully charged.

Meanwhile, the macOS 15.5 update only has one notable change that users will notice after they set up parental controls on Apple devices for their children. After macOS 15.5 is installed, parents will receive a notification when a Screen Time passcode (used to control settings) is entered on a child's phone. This will inform a parent or guardian in case a child manages to guess the passcode that is used to manage these controls.

Apple is expected to unveil watchOS 12 and macOS 16 next month, alongside iOS 19 and iPadOS 19. These updates are expected to introduce new designs, along with support for even more artificial intelligence (Apple Intelligence) features on supported devices. We can expect to learn more when Apple unveils its next OS updates on June 9, at WWDC 2025.

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS+Cellular

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS+Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Fast Charging support, finally
  • Bigger and brighter screen
  • Lightweight design
  • Speakers are louder
  • Bad
  • Incremental battery life boost
  • Titanium model is expensive
  • No marquee Apple Intelligence features for Series 10
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 10 GPS+Cellular review
Display Size 46mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: watchOS 11, macOS 15, macOS Sequoia, watchOS Update, macOS Update, Screen Time
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

watchOS 11.5 Update Released With Pride Harmony Watch Face; macOS 15.5 Arrives With Improved Parental Controls
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
  2. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India With Meta AI and More Features
  3. Vivo V50 Elite Edition to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India
  5. Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Has IPTV Services With Other Benefits
  6. Apple Releases iOS 18.5 Update With Pride Harmony Wallpaper, New Features
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Goes Official
  8. Realme GT 7 Series to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 120W Charging Support
  9. GTA 4 Port Could Arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X This Year
  10. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video to Roll Out Limited Ads in India Next Month; Ad-Free Opt-In Plan Announced
  2. Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. watchOS 11.5 Update Released With Pride Harmony Watch Face; macOS 15.5 Arrives With Improved Parental Controls
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Honor 400 Series to Feature an AI-powered Image-to-Video Generator, Reportedly Powered by Google
  6. Rockstar Games Said to Be Working on GTA 4 PS5, Xbox Series S/X Port That Could Launch This Year
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Cover Screen Upgrade Hinted via One UI 8 Leaked Firmware
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 5.8mm Titanium Frame, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Amazfit Bip 6 India Launch Teased; Tipped to Offer Up to 15 Days of Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »