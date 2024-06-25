Technology News
Developers and testers who download macOS Sequoia Beta 2 will get access to window tiling and iPhone notification mirroring on their Mac.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2024 12:48 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

macOS Sequoia will let users access iPhone apps while their phone screen is off

Highlights
  • macOS Sequoia Beta 2 is now available for developers and enthusiasts
  • The latest macOS Sequoia beta adds new features arriving later this year
  • Apple has also released betas for tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2
macOS Sequoia Beta 2 was rolled out by Apple on Monday, two weeks after the company unveiled its next generation of operating system updates for its devices. The second macOS Sequoia beta release adds support for iPhone Mirroring, a feature that expands the company's Continuity features by allowing users to view and control apps and features on their iPhone from their Mac computer. The company has also rolled out the second beta versions of iOS 18, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and watchOS 11.

Developers and enthusiasts who download the latest macOS Sequoia Beta 2 will be able to try out the new iPhone Mirroring feature, which displays a user's smartphone, including their wallpaper and Home Screen icons. The feature also allows users to interact with apps running on their iPhone, using their mouse, trackpad, and keyboard.

At WWDC 2024, Apple also revealed that iPhone Mirroring would allow users to access their phone even when the display is locked, while also viewing information using widgets in StandBy mode. Another feature that is coming to all users later this year is notification mirroring, with support for responding from the computer. 

macos sequoia iphone notification macOS Sequoia

macOS Sequoia also adds support for mirroring iPhone notifications
Photo Credit: Apple

 

In order to try out the new iPhone Mirroring feature, users will need to update to macOS Sequoia Beta 2, while their iPhone must be updated to iOS 18 Beta 2. Other notable feature on the latest beta include the native support for window tiling and Apple's new password management app.

On the other hand, developers can also download and test the second beta releases for tvOS 18 and visionOS 2 which were also rolled out by Apple on Monday, along with watchOS 11. When these OS updates roll out later this year, they are expected to arrive with new features such as an InSight feature (tvOS 18) and a new Vitals app (watchOS 11).

It's worth noting that you can't roll back to the stable version of watchOS 10 after updating to the beta release, so you'll have to deal with any existing bugs and wait for subsequent beta versions, before installing  the final watchOS 11 release to return to the stable channel.

David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Gmail Rolling Out Gemini AI-Powered Summarise Feature for iOS and Android
