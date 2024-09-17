Apple has rolled out macOS Sequoia as its latest software updates for supported Mac computers, along with iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18. These updates introduce new features and customisation options on Apple's devices, while future updates will add support for Apple Intelligence — new features that are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) on the iPhone 15 Pro models, the new iPhone 16 lineup, and select tablets and Mac models with Apple's M-series chipsets. These software updates were first shown off at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024).

Here are some of the most notable changes on macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2. You can update eligible devices to these software versions, but it's better to back up important data before installing major operating system updates. You can also read more about Apple's iOS 18 update that is rolling out to eligible smartphones.

macOS Sequoia

After updating to macOS Sequoia, users can access a new iPhone Mirroring feature that allows them to control and use their smartphone from their computer. macOS finally supports window tiling via drag controls, eliminating the need for third party apps. Safari has been updated with a new reader mode and the ability to show relevant information about locations and media while browsing.

macOS finally offers native support for window tiling with shortcuts

Photo Credit: Apple

The company has also introduced support for Apple Pay on third party browsers with macOS Sequoia, while Game Porting Toolkit 2 is expected to enable users to play more games designed for Windows. Mac users can also mirror their iPhone notifications, while taking advantages of updates to the Messages app like text effects, message scheduling, and emoji reactions on messages.

iPadOS 18 and tvOS 18

Just like iOS 18, Apple has included support for customisation with a redesigned control center, tinted icons and widgets on the home screen. Users will also be able to access the new Messages features that are available on macOS, while Game Mode is now available on iPadOS 18 with relevant optimisations while games are running. Smart Script is available in the Notes app, along with collapsible sections. Using an Apple Pencil to solve problems in Math Notes is also accessible via the Calculator and Notes app.

Meanwhile, Apple has introduced support for 21:9 video format with the latest tvOS 18 update, along with support for on device Siri. Users can also access new screen savers on Apple TV, using portrait images in their iCloud library. tvOS 18 also adds support for robot vacuums in the Home app, as well as guest access for specific devices, the ability to monitor home electricity usage, and handsfree unlocking using ultra-wideband (UWB) locks.

watchOS 11

A new Vitals app on watchOS 11 will allow users to see insights based on their recent health metrics, while a new Training Load feature lets them know when they are overreaching on their fitness activities. The update also adds support for interactive widgets, along with an improved smart stack with Live Activities.

watchOS 11 also improves the Photos watch face, according to Apple. Users will be able to access the Check In security feature from their smartwatch, while the Translate app will come in handy while traveling. Apple Watch Series 10 owners will also get access to Sleep Apnea tracking in 150 countries and regions, according to the company.

visionOS 2

The Apple Vision Pro has only been available for a few months — it first went on sale in the US earlier this year — but the company has already released the first major software update for the spatial computer. The device now lets users capture or create spatial photos that can be viewed on the headset. Meanwhile, the home view (or home screen) can finally be rearranged on visionOS 2.

visionOS 2 allows users to transform 2D images from Photos into spatial photos

Photo Credit: Apple

Users will also have access to new gestures on the Vision Pro, while SharePlay for photos has been added along with support for using a connected mouse. Developers will be able to access new Volumetric APIs, Enterprise APIs, and TableTopKit to build more capabilities into their apps for the Apple Vision Pro that will be supported on visionOS 2.

How to Update Your Devices

It's always a good idea to back up important data before you install a major software update. Once you've done that, you can follow the steps below to update your Mac computer, Apple Watch, or iPad to macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and iPadOS 18, respectively.