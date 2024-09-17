Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple Releases macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 for Eligible Devices: How to Download

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 for Eligible Devices: How to Download

Apple has also released visionOS 2 for the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first mixed reality headset, along with new spatial computing experiences.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2024 12:21 IST
Apple Releases macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 for Eligible Devices: How to Download

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone Mirroring is now available on devices running on macOS Sequoia and iOS 18

Highlights
  • Apple rolled out its latest operating system updates on September 16
  • macOS Sequoia adds support for iPhone Mirroring
  • watchOS 11 introduces a new Vitals app and a Training Load feature
Advertisement

Apple has rolled out macOS Sequoia as its latest software updates for supported Mac computers, along with iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18. These updates introduce new features and customisation options on Apple's devices, while future updates will add support for Apple Intelligence — new features that are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) on the iPhone 15 Pro models, the new iPhone 16 lineup, and select tablets and Mac models with Apple's M-series chipsets. These software updates were first shown off at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024).

Here are some of the most notable changes on macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2. You can update eligible devices to these software versions, but it's better to back up important data before installing major operating system updates. You can also read more about Apple's iOS 18 update that is rolling out to eligible smartphones.

macOS Sequoia

After updating to macOS Sequoia, users can access a new iPhone Mirroring feature that allows them to control and use their smartphone from their computer. macOS finally supports window tiling via drag controls, eliminating the need for third party apps. Safari has been updated with a new reader mode and the ability to show relevant information about locations and media while browsing.

macos sequoia window tiling apple macos

macOS finally offers native support for window tiling with shortcuts
Photo Credit: Apple

 

The company has also introduced support for Apple Pay on third party browsers with macOS Sequoia, while Game Porting Toolkit 2 is expected to enable users to play more games designed for Windows. Mac users can also mirror their iPhone notifications, while taking advantages of updates to the Messages app like text effects, message scheduling, and emoji reactions on messages.  

iPadOS 18 and tvOS 18

Just like iOS 18, Apple has included support for customisation with a redesigned control center, tinted icons and widgets on the home screen. Users will also be able to access the new Messages features that are available on macOS, while Game Mode is now available on iPadOS 18 with relevant optimisations while games are running. Smart Script is available in the Notes app, along with collapsible sections. Using an Apple Pencil to solve problems in Math Notes is also accessible via the Calculator and Notes app. 

Meanwhile, Apple has introduced support for 21:9 video format with the latest tvOS 18 update, along with support for on device Siri. Users can also access new screen savers on Apple TV, using portrait images in their iCloud library. tvOS 18 also adds support for robot vacuums in the Home app, as well as guest access for specific devices, the ability to monitor home electricity usage, and handsfree unlocking using ultra-wideband (UWB) locks.

watchOS 11

A new Vitals app on watchOS 11 will allow users to see insights based on their recent health metrics, while a new Training Load feature lets them know when they are overreaching on their fitness activities. The update also adds support for interactive widgets, along with an improved smart stack with Live Activities.

watchOS 11 also improves the Photos watch face, according to Apple. Users will be able to access the Check In security feature from their smartwatch, while the Translate app will come in handy while traveling. Apple Watch Series 10 owners will also get access to Sleep Apnea tracking in 150 countries and regions, according to the company. 

visionOS 2

The Apple Vision Pro has only been available for a few months — it first went on sale in the US earlier this year — but the company has already released the first major software update for the spatial computer. The device now lets users capture or create spatial photos that can be viewed on the headset. Meanwhile, the home view (or home screen) can finally be rearranged on visionOS 2.

visionos 2 apple visionos

visionOS 2 allows users to transform 2D images from Photos into spatial photos
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Users will also have access to new gestures on the Vision Pro, while SharePlay for photos has been added along with support for using a connected mouse. Developers will be able to access new Volumetric APIs, Enterprise APIs, and TableTopKit to build more capabilities into their apps for the Apple Vision Pro that will be supported on visionOS 2.   

How to Update Your Devices 

It's always a good idea to back up important data before you install a major software update. Once you've done that, you can follow the steps below to update your Mac computer, Apple Watch, or iPad to macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and iPadOS 18, respectively.

How to Update to macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and iPadOS 18 

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap on General > Software Update. Apple Watch users can initiate the update via the Watch app on iOS.
  3. Tap on Upgrade to iOS 18 button at the bottom of the screen.
  4. Enter your device passcode (or user account password on macOS).
  5. Agree to Apple's software terms and conditions.
  6. Wait for the software update to download and your device will reboot once the process is complete.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, iPhone Mirroring, Apple Intelligence, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 With ANC, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 for Eligible Devices: How to Download
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Begins on This Date
  3. Mars' Long Lost Moon Could Help Explain Its Extreme Terrain, Claims Study
  4. Lava Blaze 3 5G Debuts in India With These Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 TWS With ANC, IP55 Rating Launched in India
  6. Nothing Announces Offer on Earbuds, Smartwatches During Flipkart Sale
  7. Google Pixel 10 Series Codenames Suggest Launch of Four Models Next Year
  8. Apple's iOS 18 Rolls Out Globally Today: Check Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 10 Design Changes Said to Delay Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature
  2. Microsoft 365 Copilot Pages, New AI Capabilities in Apps and Copilot Agents Rolled Out
  3. Next Battlefield Will Return to Modern Setting, Bring Back 64-Player Maps and Classes, Says EA
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Codename Reportedly Leaks, Suggesting Launch of Four Models Next Year
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 With ANC, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Releases macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 for Eligible Devices: How to Download
  7. Mars Loses Water Faster When Closer to the Sun, New Hubble and MAVEN Study Shows
  8. iOS 18 Now Rolling Out for iPhone Users: How to Download, Supported iPhone Models
  9. AI Chatbots Proven to Reduce Belief in Conspiracy Theories by 20%, MIT Research Reveals
  10. Brain Ageing in Monkeys Delays After Being Given Diabetes Medicine Metformin, Study Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »