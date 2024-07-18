Technology News

TinyPod Is an Apple Watch Case That Adds a Scroll Wheel to Offer iPod-Like Experience: Features, Price

TinyPod claims to help users curb their phone and social media habits by taking just the Apple Watch inside the tinyPod case instead of their phone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2024 17:15 IST
TinyPod Is an Apple Watch Case That Adds a Scroll Wheel to Offer iPod-Like Experience: Features, Price

Photo Credit: tinyPod

TinyPod was first showcased by the company in May, and is now available for purchase

  • tinyPod has a physical scroll wheel which uses the Apple Watch's crown
  • The Apple Watch case supports features such as Apple Pay and Name Drop
  • It is available for purchase in Australia, France and other countries
TinyPod is the latest entry into the world of utility-centric accessories for Apple devices that not only add more functionality but also offer something unique. The new accessory for the Apple Watch, dubbed TinyPod, aims to turn the Apple Watch into an iPod hybrid device, complete with a scroll wheel. It is also offered in a more minimalist variant called TinyPod Lite which comes without the physical scroll wheel.

TinyPod Apple Watch Case Price

TinPod is offered in two variants: a Standard and a Lite version. The standard TinyPod is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,700) in the US for the 40/41mm and 44/45mm Apple Watch variants, while the Apple Watch Ultra-compatible case costs $89.99 (roughly Rs. 7,600)

On the other hand, the TinyPod Lite is a lot cheaper but it does not bring the scroll wheel. For the 40/41mm Apple Watch, the TinyPod Lite is priced at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,500). The Apple Watch Ultra case costs $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,300).

The company says it will start shipping all variants of the TinyPod Lite and the 40/41mm TinyPod variant this summer, while the other variants will be shipped later this year. It is currently available for purchase in select countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the US. However, it has not been introduced in India.

TinyPod Apple Watch Case Features

TinyPod comes with a physical scroll wheel that uses the rotating crown on the Apple Watch to let the user navigate through the operating system (OS). Since it is simply a case for the Apple Watch, it takes all its functionalities and packages it into an iPod Classic-esque device. It is dubbed as “your phone away from phone".

According to the company, TinyPod can help users curb their phone and social media habits by allowing them to leave their smartphone at home and take the Apple Watch inside the TinyPod case instead. Users with the cellular variant of the smartwatch can make calls, respond to text messages and do more, without requiring the handset.

It retains all the capabilities of the Apple Watch, including Apple Pay and Name Drop. furthermore, the smartwatch can still be charged using Apple's original magnetic charging cable. TinyPod says its case can offer more mileage out of the Apple Watch due to it not using the wrist detection feature.

For those who don't like the scroll wheel, TinyPod Lite is offered as a more minimalist option and at a much lower price. It brings all the functionalities of the more expensive TinyPod case but without the physical scroll wheel.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Watch, TinyPod
Shaurya Tomer
