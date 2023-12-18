WhosNext2023
Apple Watch With Blood Pressure Monitoring, Sleep Apnea Detection Coming in 2024: Mark Gurman

Apple Watch Series 9 helps measure the blood oxygen saturation level of the user.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2023 14:26 IST
Apple Watch With Blood Pressure Monitoring, Sleep Apnea Detection Coming in 2024: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 (pictured) was launched in September 2023

  • Apple Watch Series 9 is offered in 41mm and 45mm case options
  • It also comes with a 'Double Tap' gesture feature
  • The upcoming Apple Watch is expected to get a new look
Apple recently launched its Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 alongside the iPhone 15 series. The company has since been reported to be working on newer features that are likely to be included in upcoming models. Now, analyst Mark Gurman reiterates these claims and suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to bring several upgrades to the next Apple Watch models. This is said to be because the present lineup is not expected to do well in the market considering it does not offer anything vastly different from the older models.

Gurman, in his latest weekly newsletter, Power On, said that the Apple Watch will likely be equipped with hypertension and sleep apnea detection features in the future. These are expected to help alert users if they suspect any of the conditions and recommend further medical attention. Apple had also previously been tipped to be working on a non-invasive blood sugar monitoring feature.

The inclusion of these features is expected to make future Apple Watch models seem more worthy of upgrade, according to Gurman. He notes how the newer chipset and brighter display or even the double tap gesture that Watch Series 9 offers over its preceding model does not give a customer an incentive to upgrade to the newer model. He adds that one of the upcoming Apple Watch models is also likely to launch with a new look.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts in India at Rs. 41,900 for its 41mm aluminium body option. The 45mm version of the same is listed at Rs. 44,900. The 41mm and 45mm stainless steel finish option of the Watch Series 9 is priced at Rs. 70,900 and Rs. 75,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available for Rs. 89,900.

The Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 currently help track the user's blood oxygen saturation level, measure heat rate, notify irregular heart rhythms, and act as an ECG monitor. Both watches are powered by custom S9 SiP chipsets and run on WatchOS 10. The Watch Series 9 claims to be Apple's first carbon-neutral product. It also introduces a "Double Tap" gesture that allows the user to answer or end a call, stop a timer, snoozer alarm, control music, access the camera and more by tapping their thumb and index fingers together.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Mark Gurman
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
