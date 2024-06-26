Apple is expected to unveil its Watch Series 10 or Watch X series in September this year alongside the iPhone 16 family. The tenth generation of the company's popular wrist wearable is rumoured to undergo a major overhaul this year and a set of alleged CAD (computer-aided design) renders reaffirms these rumours. The renders offer a glimpse into the possible design of the Apple Watch Series 10 by showing a thinner build and a larger display. The forthcoming smartwatches could come with a new blood pressure monitoring feature.

Apple Watch Series 10 design

91Mobiles leaked CAD renders of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10. The renders, allegedly sourced from industry insiders, indicate that the device will sport a 2-inch display, making it larger than the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The former has a 1.7-inch screen while the Ultra variant sports a 1.93-inch display.

Apple Watch Series 10 is said to measure roughly 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm. These dimensions suggests that the new model could be thinner than the Watch Ultra and larger than the Watch Series 9. Despite these updates, the upcoming model appears to retain the digital crown, square display and side button from previous models. The wearables will reportedly offer a magnetic band connection system.

Apple Watch Series 10 CAD renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

As per past reports, Apple Watch Series 10 will sport a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED screen along with thin-film transistor (TFT) technology. It could offer better battery life compared to its predecessor.

Apple is also expected to add a blood pressure monitoring feature to the next-generation wearable, which would be the first major feature to be added to the wearable in the past few years. This feature would allow wearers to understand the trends in blood pressure.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. The Apple Watch Series 9 was launched in India in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 41,900, while Apple Watch Ultra 2 pricing starts at Rs. 89,900.

