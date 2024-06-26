Technology News

Apple Watch Series 10 Design Revealed in Alleged CAD Renders; Tipped to Get 2-Inch Display

Apple Watch Series 10 could be thinner than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2024 18:07 IST
Apple Watch Series 10 Design Revealed in Alleged CAD Renders; Tipped to Get 2-Inch Display

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 was launched in India in September 2023

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be unveiled in September
  • The wearables will reportedly offer a magnetic band connection system
  • Apple Watch Series 10 is said to measure roughly 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm
Advertisement

Apple is expected to unveil its Watch Series 10 or Watch X series in September this year alongside the iPhone 16 family. The tenth generation of the company's popular wrist wearable is rumoured to undergo a major overhaul this year and a set of alleged CAD (computer-aided design) renders reaffirms these rumours. The renders offer a glimpse into the possible design of the Apple Watch Series 10 by showing a thinner build and a larger display. The forthcoming smartwatches could come with a new blood pressure monitoring feature.

Apple Watch Series 10 design

91Mobiles leaked CAD renders of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10. The renders, allegedly sourced from industry insiders, indicate that the device will sport a 2-inch display, making it larger than the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The former has a 1.7-inch screen while the Ultra variant sports a 1.93-inch display.

Apple Watch Series 10 is said to measure roughly 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm. These dimensions suggests that the new model could be thinner than the Watch Ultra and larger than the Watch Series 9. Despite these updates, the upcoming model appears to retain the digital crown, square display and side button from previous models. The wearables will reportedly offer a magnetic band connection system.

apple watch 10 91mobiles Apple Watch Series 10 CAD renders

Apple Watch Series 10 CAD renders
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

As per past reports, Apple Watch Series 10 will sport a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED screen along with thin-film transistor (TFT) technology. It could offer better battery life compared to its predecessor.

Apple is also expected to add a blood pressure monitoring feature to the next-generation wearable, which would be the first major feature to be added to the wearable in the past few years. This feature would allow wearers to understand the trends in blood pressure.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. The Apple Watch Series 9 was launched in India in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 41,900, while Apple Watch Ultra 2 pricing starts at Rs. 89,900.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • More internal storage
  • Brighter display
  • Faster S9 SiP
  • Health and fitness tracking has improved
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • Marginal battery life improvements
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10 Specifications, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With UWB Connectivity, Find My Device Network Support Launched

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 10 Design Revealed in Alleged CAD Renders; Tipped to Get 2-Inch Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 3210 Makes a Comeback in India With YouTube, UPI Apps
  2. Here's What the Upcoming CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Could Look Like
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 Event Confirmed; Here's What to Expect
  6. CMF Phone 1 Could Feature a Removable Back Plate, Teaser Suggests
  7. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Suggests 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  8. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colourways Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  9. Moto Razr 50 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 May Come With a 3nm Chipset and AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT
  2. Apple Watch Series 10 Design Revealed in Alleged CAD Renders; Tipped to Get 2-Inch Display
  3. Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With UWB Connectivity, Find My Device Network Support Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. OpenAI's Voice Mode Feature for ChatGPT Delayed, Alpha Testing to Begin in July
  6. Meta Quest Tipped to Gain Support for Free Window Placement Feature Found on Apple Vision Pro
  7. BSNL Reportedly Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting 278GB of User and Operational Data
  8. Realme C61 Price in India, Key Features Revealed Ahead of June 28 Launch
  9. Reddit to Update Web Standard to Block Automated Data Scraping From Its Website
  10. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Hints at 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 1.5K Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »