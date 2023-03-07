Technology News

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in New Yellow Colour Launched

The iPhone 12 was the first series to receive an additional colour option post-launch.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 March 2023
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in New Yellow Colour Launched

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are both offered in three storage variants

  • iPhone 14 series was launched in September 2022
  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were previously available in five colours
  • Apple launched a new colour variant for iPhone 13 series a year ago

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September last year and has now announced the availability of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models in a new colour variant. Both models are now available in yellow, joining the five original colours. The company did not introduce any other updates or modifications to the iPhone 14 lineup. The high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices have not been updated with any new colour variants either. Apple introduced new colour variants to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series a year ago, and the year before that it added a new colour option to the iPhone 12 lineup. There were also multiple reports about Apple launching this new colour for the iPhone 14 non-Pro models.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour: price in India, availability

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models were previously offered in five colour options — Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) RED, and are now also available in Yellow. The phones are available in three storage configurations — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. In India, the base iPhone 14 starts at Rs. 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus flaunts a 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are, however, both powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset and run iOS 16 out-of-the-box.

For optics, both models sport dual rear camera units including a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 1.9um sensor and an f/1.7 aperture lens. The phones also have a 12-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. According to Apple, the front selfie camera on these models is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens.

The handsets also feature improved video recording capabilities than their predecessors and include a stabilisation feature called Action Mode, according to the company. This mode improves video correction by utilising the phone's motion sensors. The Cinematic mode is now available in 4K at 30 frames per second and 4K at 24 frames per second. Apple also emphasises the improved low-light performance provided by the new Photonic Engine.

It is claimed that the ultra-wide camera's low-light performance has gotten better by up to 2x, the TrueDepth front camera's by 2x, and the main camera's by 2.5x. Apple also claims that the True Tone flash has been improved and is now 10 percent brighter.

Apple does not officially confirm the battery specifications of the devices but claims that the base model has a video playback time of up to 20 hours and the Plus model has a video playback time of up to 26 hours.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

