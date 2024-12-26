Boat Enigma Daze and Boat Enigma Gem smartwatches have been launched in India. Both smartwatches support SOS live location-sharing and are said to offer a battery life of up to five days. They come with support for Bluetooth calling and customisable watch faces. The watches are compatible with the Boat Crest application and are equipped with several health monitoring features including menstrual cycle tracking. The Enigma Daze and Gem have metallic builds with IP67-rating, circular displays, and magnetic charging support.

Boat Enigma Daze, Enigma Gem Price in India, Colour Options, Availability

Boat Enigma Daze price in India starts at Rs. 1,999. It is offered in Cherry Blossom, Metallic Black, and Metallic Silver colour options. The Metallic Gold variant of the smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,199. Meanwhile, the Boat Enigma Gem is listed at Rs. 2,699 and is offered in Metallic Black, Metallic Silver, and Rose Gold finishes.

Photo Credit: Boat

Both smartwatches are available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Boat India website.

Boat Enigma Daze, Boat Enigma Gem Specifications, Features

The Boat Enigma Daze sports a 1.3-inch TFT circular display with a 360 x 360 pixels resolution, while the Enigma Gem has a 1.19-inch round AMOLED display with Always-On Display support. Both smartwatches allow users to share SOS messages with live locations, with MapMyIndia support. The Daze variant comes with a functional crown and a dedicated SOS button. The crown in Boat Gem acts as the SOS button itself, which users need to press and hold to send the SOS messages.

Both Boat Enigma Daze and Enigma Gem smartwatches have wellness monitoring features like heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), sleep data, menstrual cycle trackers and more. They are compatible with the Boat Crest application and support customisable watch faces with DIY Watch Face Studio.

They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Bluetooth calling. The Boat Enigma Daze and Enigma Gem allow users to store up to 20 contacts with the Crest app. The smartwatches are equipped with QR Trays that can be used to save most-used QR codes for UPI payments, metro cards, and more.

The Boat Enigma Daze measures ‎121 x 99 x 48mm in size, while the Enigma Gem measures ‎135 x 127 x 87mm. They both come with IP67-rated builds and weigh 75g. The Daze and Gem variants carry 200mAh and 220mAh batteries, respectively, and are claimed to offer a battery life of up to five days each.

