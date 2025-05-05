Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is live and all customers, including Amazon Prime members, can take advantage of offers and discounts for products across different categories, including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, TVs, and other electronic appliances. If you're shopping for a new pair of earphones or headphones, you've got plenty of options at discounted prices during the ongoing sale. These include headphones and earphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Boat, and more. Most brands are selling their latest and one-year-old products at attractive prices.

One of the most notable deals available during the Amazon Great Summer 2025 sale is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which can be purchased for Rs. 11,999, instead of the listed price of Rs. 24,999. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro TWS earbuds are available for Rs. 2,499, instead of the original price of Rs. 3,699. Similarly, the JBL Wave Buds 2 earbuds are up for sale with a price tag of Rs. 2,999 — they were previously listed at Rs. 6,999

In addition to direct price cuts, the summer special sale offers an additional 10 percent discount for HDFC bank cardholders. This will be available for credit card and EMI transactions. Shoppers can also avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options and coupon-based offers, and ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Earbuds and Headphones

