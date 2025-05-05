Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Earbuds and Headphones During the Sale

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 11,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 May 2025 17:40 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Earbuds and Headphones During the Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds are available for Rs. 2,499 during the sale

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 started on May 1
  • Buyers can get 10 percent discount on HDFC card and EMI transactions
  • Shoppers can avail of exchange offers
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is live and all customers, including Amazon Prime members, can take advantage of offers and discounts for products across different categories, including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, TVs, and other electronic appliances. If you're shopping for a new pair of earphones or headphones, you've got plenty of options at discounted prices during the ongoing sale. These include headphones and earphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Boat, and more. Most brands are selling their latest and one-year-old products at attractive prices. 

One of the most notable deals available during the Amazon Great Summer 2025 sale is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which can be purchased for Rs. 11,999, instead of the listed price of Rs. 24,999. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro TWS earbuds are available for Rs. 2,499, instead of the original price of Rs. 3,699. Similarly, the JBL Wave Buds 2 earbuds are up for sale with a price tag of Rs.  2,999 — they were previously listed at Rs. 6,999

In addition to direct price cuts, the summer special sale offers an additional 10 percent discount for HDFC bank cardholders. This will be available for credit card and EMI transactions. Shoppers can also avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options and coupon-based offers, and ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers. 

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Earbuds and Headphones

Product Name Effective Sale Price List Price Amazon Link
Boat Airdopes Plus 311 Rs. 799 Rs. 3,990 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro  Rs. 2,499 Rs. 3,699 Buy Now
Sony WF-C510 Rs. 3,990 Rs. 8,990 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro  Rs. 11,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Redmi Buds 5  Rs. 1,899 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
JBL Wave Buds 2  Rs.  2,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
Noise Buds N1 Pro Rs. 1,499 Rs. 4,999

Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • IP55 Rating
  • Dual connectivity
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No IP rating for the case
  • No lossless codec support
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bright, colourful sound
  • Good battery life
  • DSEE support
  • 360 Audio Reality support
  • Multi-point connectivity
  • Bad
  • No ANC
  • No high-end audio codec support
Read detailed Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Earbuds and Headphones During the Sale
